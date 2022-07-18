ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 Kia EV9 spy shots and video: Rugged electric SUV spotted

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKia is developing a big, burly SUV powered by batteries, and the first prototypes have been spotted. The SUV is the production version of the EV9 concept unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, and we'll see it arrive at dealerships in the second half of 2023, likely as a...

MotorAuthority

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 costs $106,395, orders open July 28

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will cost $106,395 including destination, and order books open July 28, General Motors confirmed Friday in a press release. The base price applies to the 1LZ coupe; pricing for the 1LZ convertible starts at $113,895. The mid-level 2LZ starts at $115,595 for the coupe and $122,595 for the convertible, while the top 3LZ is priced from $120,245 for the coupe and $127,245 for the convertible.
MotorAuthority

Watch Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hit the Hockenheimring racetrack

The production version of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar was finally revealed in June and the first examples will be delivered to eagerly awaiting customers later this year—a five-year wait since the reveal of the concept at the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show. AMG has boasted the One will...
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQV spy shots: Update planned for electric van

Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing an updated version of its EQV mid-size electric van. The EQV is an electric version of Mercedes' V-Class van which is sold overseas and basically a more upmarket version of the Metris van we get here. The EQV arrived in 2019 and this updated version...
yankodesign.com

This iPhone 14 ‘Ultra’ concept has a titanium body and no notch on the front

It also does away with the flat edges, for ‘ultra comfort’. Meet the iPhone 14 Ultra – a phone that embodies the best of all of the iPhones’ attributes plus some more. Its design is a hark back to the iPhone 3G days, with a curved, comfortable-to-hold profile that feels a lot like the early iPhone. It bumps up the cameras on the back, providing a ‘more than Pro’ experience, sports a titanium frame and ceramic back for a lightweight-yet-durable design that can definitely take a couple of drops, and more impressively, does away with the notch entirely. In fact, this may just be the first and only iPhone 14 concept I’ve seen with an absolutely unblemished 100% display on the front. However, the cherry on the cake? This iPhone concept comes with the much-awaited USB-C port on its base.
Road & Track

The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance Is Astounding

It’s the 1000-horsepower buy-in. Since Tesla put up a four-digit Model S, players in the high-end electric luxo-space all need a thundering four-digit flagship. The Lucid Air “Dream Edition” launched with 1111 tasty ponies, but it was on the verge of losing that edge after the last of the limited Dreams were built.
topgear.com

The new Chevrolet Blazer is a $45k electric SUV

And it’s got up to 320 miles of range. Plus: there’s a high-performance SS one, too. Skip 20 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. A car that started life as a two-door based on a pickup chassis...
CNBC

Ford unveils new 700 horsepower F-150 Raptor R pickup

Ford has unveiled the new Ford F-150 Raptor R, a high-performance pickup with a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 engine that produces 700 horsepower and 640 foot-pounds of torque with its gasoline engine. This comes as auto companies transition toward electric fleets.
MotorAuthority

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 Hatchback spy shots: Mid-cycle update on the way

Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been spotted testing an updated version of the A 45 Hatchback. No versions of Mercedes-Benz's A-Class Hatchback are sold in the U.S. but some of the changes you see here are likely to filter across to the related CLA 45 sold locally. Likewise, changes destined...
Road & Track

The 2023 Toyota Crown Wants to Reinvent Sedans

With the debut of the 2023 Toyota Crown, the automaker’s longest-running nameplate is officially returning to the United States for the first time since 1972. While the Crown name has traditionally been affixed to an executive sedan, there have been coupe, wagon, and even pickups wearing the Crown badge over the years. Now though, Toyota has reintroduced the U.S. to the Crown by way of an SUV-influenced sedan, mirroring the likes of the Subaru Legacy SUS/Outback or Honda Crosstour. R&T sat down with some executives from Toyota North America to learn more about the driving factors behind this curious styling decision.
MotorAuthority

Watch Porsche's 963 LMDh racer test at Sebring

Following its world debut in June at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K., Porsche's new race car developed to meet LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) sports prototype regulations is out testing at Florida's Sebring International Raceway. The site is where Cadillac also recently tested its own LMDh racer.
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz AMG shows off SL's production process

Mercedes-Benz launched a new generation of the legendary SL this year, and we have a video detailing the production process for the car. Production takes place at Mercedes' plant in Bremen, Germany, where the previous generation was built. The plant is one of Mercedes' biggest, producing around 400,000 vehicles annually. Some of the other models built at the site include the C-Class, GLC-Class, and the EQC and EQE electric vehicles.
US News and World Report

Canoo Pickup Truck: All You Need to Know

Electric vehicles don't face the same design constraints as those with internal combustion engines. While some automakers' entries in the electric vehicle market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, follow traditional designs, others skip the conventional and go their own way. The Canoo Pickup Truck is one of those that's...
The Drive

Forget Boats: Get a Sit-In Jet Ski With a Steering Wheel

This conversion kit turns a Sea-Doo Spark jet ski into a go-kart for the water. Another weekend, another unconventional water craft. Last weekend was a UTV with jet skis for wheels. This weekend, it's a jet ski but with a bucket seat and a steering wheel, turning it into a sort of go-kart for the water. It's called the Spark Evo Jet and it looks like an absolute blast.
TechCrunch

GM unveils Chevy Blazer EV to challenge Tesla Model Y

The Chevrolet Blazer EV, which will go on sale in 2023 as a 2024 model year, isn’t the only impending GM electric vehicle. A slew of Cadillac and Chevy EVs are also making their way to market. But the Blazer, at its more affordable price point and in the lucrative SUV segment, could kick-start GM’s sales goals.
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
MotorAuthority

Hyundai previews the cabin of its planned flying taxi

Hyundai Motor Group last November established the new division Supernal whose aim is to make affordable, zero-emission air transport a reality by as early as 2028, including here in the U.S. Supernal is developing a family of electric VTOL (vertical take off and landing) aircraft for a planned flying taxi...
