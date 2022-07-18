East Lansing searching for housing developer for city-owned lot

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing is looking for qualified housing developers to develop the city-owned property at the southwest corner of Coleman and West Roads.

The land was recently appraised for $2.8 million, is approximately 26.83 acres and was approved by voters to be sold.

The city is looking for a developer to create an economically viable project on the property while also creating housing opportunities for low to moderate income households.

“Our hope is that a housing project can be developed on the property that will serve as an initial step in addressing the affordability and attainability gaps in East Lansing’s market,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “We envision that this type of development would serve as an example project that will inform updates to the City’s Master Plan, specifically as it relates to future housing objectives in our Northern Tier.”

Proposals can be submitted electronically here or by email at tfehren@cityofeastlansing.com.

The deadline for proposal submissions is 10 a.m. Sept. 30.

