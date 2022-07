Following the release of a Texas House report that offered scathing criticism of the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting, Cheryl Dorsey, a retired Los Angeles police sergeant, joined Cheddar News to weigh in on the findings. "This was a colossal failure. It was a lack of leadership. It was ineptitude and unprofessionalism, if you will, on the part of the incident commander, Police Chief Peter Arredondo," she stated.

