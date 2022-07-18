ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats have caved in to Manchin and are prepared to accept his ultra-slimmed down reconciliation bill: report

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., attends a panel discussion during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, May 23, 2022 Markus Schreiber/AP Photo
  • Democrats are moving forward with Sen. Manchin's slimmed down reconciliation bill, Punchbowl reported.
  • The bill falls well short of the sweeping social care and climate change actions Dems planned.
  • But Manchin has refused to back a larger bill, citing inflation concerns.

