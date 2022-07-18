Democrats have caved in to Manchin and are prepared to accept his ultra-slimmed down reconciliation bill: report

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO