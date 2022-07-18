ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

3 people injured after a two-vehicle collision in Northside (Houston, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0gjTRnsL00
3 people injured after a two-vehicle collision in Northside (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report

On Sunday morning, three people suffered serious injuries following a traffic collision in Northside. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place at approximately 3 a.m. near Parker Road and McGallion Road in Houston [...]

Read More >>

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

16-year-old Omar Ghawtah dead after a hit-and-run crash in west Harris County (Houston, TX)

16-year-old Omar Ghawtah dead after a hit-and-run crash in west Harris County (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 16-year-old Omar Ghawtah as the boy who lost his life following an auto-pedestrian collision on Tuesday in west Harris County. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run accident took place at about 10:47 p.m. in the 13100 block of Alief Clodine [...]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, 2 injured after a vehicle drives over a bridge, falls into bayou in northeast Houston (Houston, TX)

1 person killed, 2 injured after a vehicle drives over a bridge, falls into bayou in northeast Houston (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, at least one person was killed while two others suffered injuries following a traffic accident in northeast Houston. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place in the 7800 block of N. Loop East at Wayside at about 8:11 p.m. [...]
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Houston teen chased by dog dies after being hit by pickup truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 16-year-old died after he was run over by a vehicle while being chased by a dog in Harris County. Omar Ghawtah ,16, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Parker, TX
ABC13 Houston

Crews rescue person trapped in SUV rollover on 290 in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple crews are working to clear the scene where an SUV rolled over on 290 eastbound at the I-10 exit ramp in northwest Houston. On Tuesday, SkyEye spotted a vehicle on an exit ramp off the Northwest Freeway on its side. One person was spotted peeking out of the vehicle. Shortly after, multiple crews were seen trying to rescue another person who was trapped inside.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot to death in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Police are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in southeast Houston. Authorities said it happened at 8322 Park Place Boulevard near Galveston Road about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19. Police said the identity of the deceased male, 29, is pending verification by the Harris...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 dead, 2 injured after SUV crashes into bridge, bayou in SE Houston

HOUSTON - One man died and two others were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed under a bridge and went into a bayou, Houston police say. The crash occurred around 8:10 p.m. Sunday along the 610 North Loop East near Kirkpatrick Blvd in northeast Houston. According to police,...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northside#Accident#Tx#Texas Drivers#Daily Newsletter
fox26houston.com

Suspect in custody 4 months after deadly shooting in Houston

HOUSTON - A 26-year-old woman is in custody four months after being charged in the deadly shooting of a man in southwest Houston. Alma Nely Rico is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Cristino Resendiz Garcia. BACKGROUND: 1 person shot to death in southwest Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

A Texas Weatherman Tried To Warn His Viewers, Then This Happened

Imagine how it would feel if you were trying to warn people about something, and then it actually happened to you first. A Texas meterologist had that experience last week, when he was talking about the current strain on the power grid. Travis Herzog of KTRK in Houston, Texas, was delivering the forecast when the lights went out - just as he said they might.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Video shows two men attacked, shot on sidewalk in east Houston

HOUSTON - Two people were shot during an aggravated robbery on a sidewalk that was caught on video in Houston's Magnolia Park neighborhood. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects involved in the incident that happened in the 6700 block of Avenue P near Second Ward on June 18.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Major traffic backup on I-10 due to crash

HOUSTON — A crash along I-10 caused a major backup on Monday afternoon on the east side of town. While no major injuries were reported, cars were stopped for miles as crews worked to clean up after a crash in the westbound lanes at the San Jacinto River. All...
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Houston PD: Body found wrapped in blanket, duct-taped

HOUSTON (CW39) — An investigation is underway after Houston police found a body wrapped in a black blanket, duct-taped and then wrapped in a red sheet. The body was discovered around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday in a ditch near 8900 Acres Road. At this time, the gender, race and age of the individual are all unknown. […]
HOUSTON, TX
Covering Katy

Attacks on Houston Restaurants now happening in Katy

KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy) - Three Katy area restaurants were burglarized during the 4 a.m. hour on Monday in what appears to be a targeted attack on restaurants. Burglars entered Rogels Barbecue, Hunan Kitchen, and Shogun in a Katy Freeway strip center between North Fry Road and Westgreen Boulevard.
HOUSTON, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy