Video of Ronny Jackson Daring Biden to Come Take His AR-15 Viewed 1M Times
Critics called Jackson an "unhinged lunatic" and ridiculed the Republican Representative from Texas for how he held the...www.newsweek.com
"For those who do not understand the meaning of "Rights" We need to make it clear once and for all: The 2nd Ammendment does not apply to full-auto, belt-fed, semi-auto, nor does it apply to bolt action rifles, pistols, or revolvers. The 2nd Ammendment RESTRICTS GOVERNMENT. The technology of the firearm is irrelevant. The restrictions on the government remain the same, regardless of the firearm. The Second Ammendment was not written to grant permission for citizens to own and bear firearms. It forbids Government interference in the "Right" to Keep and Bear Arms, Period. The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms, Shall Not Be 'Infringed". This also applies to the other "Rights". They are not granted they stipulate "Inherent" "Rights" that the government may not prohibit." Every time a government official even talks about Gun's they are in direct "Violation of Oath of Office."
Every time a government official even talks about Gun's they are in direct "Violation of Oath of Office." The Fourth Federal Law, 18 U.S.C. 1918 Provides Penalties for "Violation of Oath of Office" described in 5 U.S.C. 7311 which include: (1) Removal from Office and; (2) Confinement or a Fine. By Definition of "Infringe" The government Shall Not - Actively break the terms of (The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms) The government Shall Not - Act so as to Limit or Undermine (The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms) The government Shall Not - Encroach On, (The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms).
I'm am the descendant of men who would not be ruled. we fought tyranny before and if things don't change we will be fighting it again.
