Ariana Grande's First Interview as a Child Star Playing Annie Goes Viral

It looks like Ariana Grande is getting into character. The Grammy-winning singer touched down in the U.K. to start rehearsals for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked movie. Ari announced her involvement in the film, alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, back in November of last year, and fans have been gagging to get an update ever since. The live-action movie isn't set to be released until Christmas 2024, so we've got a while to wait, but to tide us over, Ari shared some teasers of her first days in the U.K., by posting pics of hot-air balloons and the scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz on her Instagram Stories a couple of days ago.

