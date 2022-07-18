ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GSK consumer spin-off Haleon floats in biggest London listing in a decade

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2om4dJ_0gjTRfoX00

GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer spin-off Haleon has floated on the London Stock Exchange in Europe’s biggest listing for more than a decade.

Shares in Haleon, which owns brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol pain relief, started trading at 330p, valuing the business at more than £30 billion.

By midday, shares in the business were around 2% lower at 320p.

GSK announced plans to demerge the consumer business last year after investors put pressure on chief Emma Walmsley to focus on its core drug-making operation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RvL1q_0gjTRfoX00

In January, GSK rebuffed a £50 billion takeover offer from consumer goods rival Unilever , saying it valued the business too low.

Haleon, which has more than 22,000 workers, made roughly £1.6 billion in 2021, according to its float prospectus.

Brian McNamara, chief executive officer of Haleon, said: “This is a significant milestone for Haleon.

“Guided by our clear purpose and with a world class portfolio of brands that people know and trust, we stand ready to help address consumer needs and make better everyday health more achievable, inclusive and sustainable.

“Consumer health has never been more important than it is today, and I am delighted that Haleon, as an independent company, is ready to pursue our ambitions.

“Today follows a huge amount of effort, planning and collaboration by our dedicated colleagues all around the world.”

Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: “While Haleon owns some well-known brands including Sensodyne and Advil, that may not be enough to entice a line of buyers for the stock.

“Shoppers are increasingly going for supermarket own-label products as the cost-of-living crisis hits, with plenty of cheaper options for toothpaste and headache tablets than those sold by Haleon.

“That raises the risk of Haleon struggling to deliver meaningful earnings growth in the near-term, which is hardly the best start to life as a standalone business.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Chinese Fashion Group Vi-ein to Go Public in Shenzhen

SHANGHAI — High-end womenswear fashion group Vi-ein Fashion Stock Co. Ltd. submitted an initial public offering prospectus earlier this month. The company is planning to go public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The Shenzhen-based company plans to issue 19.63 million shares and is aiming to raise 402 million renminbi,...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Wall Street closes higher, adding to gains after big rally

Wall Street tacked more onto its big gains from a day earlier Wednesday, as more profit reports roll in from U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, a day after soaring 2.8% for its best day in weeks. The Nasdaq led the market with a 1.6% gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added a more modest 0.2%. Profit reporting season is ramping up for big companies, with more types of industries offering details about how high inflation and a possible recession are affecting their customers. A lot is riding on whether they can continue to deliver healthy profits. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Wall Street is tacking a bit more onto its big gains from a day earlier, as more profit reports roll in from U.S. companies on Wednesday. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher as of 3:23 p.m. Eastern after some choppy afternoon trading. The benchmark index soared 2.8% on Tuesday, its best day in weeks.
STOCKS
The Guardian

SoftBank ‘halts plans’ for Arm’s London listing amid political instability

SoftBank has reportedly halted plans to explore a London listing of the Cambridge-based chip designer Arm, because of the political upheaval in the UK government. Boris Johnson, ministers and executives from the London Stock Exchange have been involved in an 11th-hour bid to persuade Japanese owner SoftBank to at least consider a partial listing of Arm in the UK. Higher valuations have made New York the financial centre of choice for most of the world’s largest tech flotations.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mcnamara
US News and World Report

EDF Shares Rise 15% After France Details Buyout Plan

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in debt-laden utility EDF rose 15% on Tuesday as they resumed trading after the French government unveiled a 9.7 billion euros ($9.85 billion) buyout offer that gives it full control over Europe's biggest nuclear power operator. At 0705 GMT, EDF shares were up 15.3% at 11.79...
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

Dubai is now home to the largest vertical farm in the world

If you walk into a grocery store in Dubai, the spinach on the shelves will probably be from Europe—or even from as far away as the United States. Because of limited arable land and water, the United Arab Emirates imports about 90% of its food. But inside a warehouse-like building near the Dubai airport, a new vertical farm is now beginning to grow more than 2 million pounds of local leafy greens per year.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Consumer Goods#Europe#Unilever#Glaxosmithkline#The London Stock Exchange
Phys.org

Rising numbers of exotic snakebites reported in the UK

Exotic snakebites recorded in the UK have "soared" over the course of a decade, as numbers of the exotic pet increase—a peer-reviewed study in Clinical Toxicology reveals. In 11-years, 300 patients with exotic snakebite were registered by the UK National Poisons Information Service (NPIS). This included 72 children aged 17 years or under and among those, 13 were aged just 5 years or less. No children had severe injuries.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

Indian court agrees to send Future Retail into bankruptcy in another setback for Amazon

The National Company Law Tribunal’s verdict (PDF) on the petition filed by Bank of India will allow the creditors to find a new owner for Future Retail, which once ran India’s second largest retail chain and attempted to sell most of its business to Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion. Amazon India, long stuck in the legal battle with Reliance and Future, had filed an intervention request to halt the insolvency proceedings.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Polish Antitrust Office Alleges Santander, BNP Paribas, 3 Others Broke Rules

Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK), its antimonopoly office, announced Monday (July 18) that it has filed charges against five banks that it says acted against consumers’ interests. This comes after a yearlong investigation, per Reuters. The banks charged with “infringing the collective interests of consumers”...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

752K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy