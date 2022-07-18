ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

30 green sea turtles found grievously injured or dead in remote Japanese island, with many stabbed in the neck

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xcUb_0gjTRZT300

More than 30 sea turtles have been found grievously injured with stab wounds around their neck on a remote island in Japan .

Locals discovered the reptiles last Thursday after a low tide on Kumejima island beach, about 100km to the west of Okinawa ’s main island.

Considered endangered and named under the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), some of the sea turtles were barely able to move and were bleeding, while others had died. They appeared to have stab wounds on their neck from the blade, reported Japan’s national daily The Mainichi.

The police have initiated a case of animal cruelty .

A fishing operator in Okinawa Prefecture admitted to stabbing sea turtles to remove them from fishing nets, the outlet reported, citing sources.

“A lot of them were tangled up in fishing nets. I disentangled some of them and released them into the sea, but I couldn’t free heavy ones, so I stabbed them to get rid of them,” the fishery operator reportedly said.

The staff of the Sea Turtle Museum of Kumejima reached the beach, renowned for its sea turtles. Covered with seagrass, it is the natural habitat of sea turtles, Yoshi Tsukakoshi, a spokesperson at Kumejima sea turtle museum told CNN.

He told the outlet that the nets were laid by fishermen to catch fish but some of them think that “turtles eat all the seagrass before it grows and that prevents the fish from spawning in the area”.

“As a sea turtle community which has been transmitting the conservation of the marine environment and the importance of living creatures through sea turtle conservation activities since day-to-day, this time’s situation is extremely painful and disappointing,” said Kumejima sea turtle museum on its Facebook page.  “We are so sorry for causing you all the trouble”.

“Many of the turtles appeared dead. I have never seen anything like this before,” one of the museum employees was quoted as saying by the Asahi Shimbun . “It is extremely difficult to process this.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rare albino humpback whale washes up on Australian beach

A rare albino whale has washed up on a beach in Australia. However, a government environment official quoted by the Australian Associated Press has confirmed the washed-up whale is a young female, not the male Migaloo. People have been warned not to touch or interfere with the dead animal, with...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Endangered Sea Turtles#Fish#Japanese#Cnn
The Independent

Missile fire sinks US warship in the Pacific

Footage captures the moment the decommissioned vessel was struck, catching fire before smoke billows into the air. Units from Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the US were taking part in the world's largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific 2022. Nations used the exercise to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
IFLScience

First Ever Confirmed Sighting Of Living Sato's Beaked Whale Made Near Japan

Whispers of a rare and elusive whale were met, at last, by confirmation of a new species in 2019 when the Sato’s beaked whale (Berardius minimus) came onto the scene. However, the discovery was made based on carcasses as nobody had ever actually made a positive ID from a living Sato's beaked whale before. That was, until now.
WILDLIFE
BBC

Shark spotted in River Stour leaves woman 'amazed'

A woman who spotted a shark in the River Stour was "amazed" by the unusual sighting. Emma Tella, 34, saw the metre-long smooth-hound in the tidal stretch of the river at Manningtree, Essex on 2 July. She said: "It was a really unusual sight and I was amazed. I even...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Officials halt search for Alaska grandma after toddler found

Officials have ended their search for a woman whose 2-year-old grandchild was found alone last week in a locked car that stuck in mud on a rural Alaska road, authorities said. No clues to the whereabouts of Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, have emerged since her Ford Focus was found last Thursday with the child and personal items believed to belong to her, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Saturday.
HEALY, AK
The Independent

The Independent

752K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy