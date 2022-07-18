ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Stokes announces shock ODI retirement citing ‘unsustainable’ schedule

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
 2 days ago

England’s World Cup hero Ben Stokes has announced his shock retirement from one-day cricket, departing with a word of warning about the “unsustainable” schedule.

Stokes’ bloody-minded brilliance was the inspiration behind England’s historic victory in the 2019 World Cup final, defying the odds to score 84 not out in a tied match against New Zealand and then coming back out to settle things via a super over.

But in three years since that triumphant moment, the country’s star all-rounder has played just nine more times in the 50-over format, due to injuries, a mental health break and workload management.

The 31-year-old will turn out once more for a farewell appearance, at his home ground of Chester-le-Street against South Africa on Tuesday, before focusing on his Test captaincy and Twenty20 career.

And while that will be a chance to celebrate his achievements over the course of 11 years, he made it clear in a carefully worded statement – issued personally on his social media accounts then shared by his employers at the ECB – that England’s exhausting fixture list has been a factor in forcing his hand.

A born competitor, he has concluded that the demands currently being placed on the country’s all-format players are becoming impossible to manage.

Three formats are just unsustainable for me now

Ben Stokes

“This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England . We have had an incredible journey on the way,” he said.

“As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my team-mates 100% of myself in this format any more. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

“Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos (Buttler, captain) and the rest of the team their all. It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years.

“I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format.”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
Athing Mu on Keely Hodgkinson 800m rivalry: ‘We’re always gonna be here, we’re changing the game’

Athing Mu and Keely Hodgkinson have shared words of encouragement in waiting rooms before, but all was quiet in the bowels of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium before the women’s 800m final last summer. Mu needed to “lock in” and focus on how she would approach the biggest race of her life. The American 19-year-old went out and controlled the final from start to finish to win Olympic gold, as Hodgkinson gave chase down the home straight to earn silver.Afterwards the tension faded away and the teenage duo hugged and heralded a new era of middle-distance running. “Maybe there was a...
Ben Stokes
Dina Asher-Smith heartbroken with fourth place in 100m at World Championships

Dina Asher-Smith suffered World Championships heartbreak – despite equalling her British 100m record – as Jamaica cleaned up in Eugene.The 26-year-old clocked 10.83 seconds – level with her record from Doha in 2019 – but could only finished fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3 at Hayward Field on Sunday night.Asher-Smith had hinted pre-Championships she had been keeping something back for Eugene and delivered with a record-equalling time but fell just short of the podium.“This performance is phenomenal for me and I’ve had a fantastic championships,” she said. “I really couldn’t fault it...
thecomeback.com

Sergio Garcia makes surprising DP World Tour decision

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia has made it clear that he doesn’t regret leaving the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Now, he says he intends to quit the DP World Tour because he is no longer “feeling loved” in Europe. “I am quite...
Nasser Hussain blames ‘joke’ schedule for Ben Stokes’ ODI retirement

Nasser Hussain has criticised cricket’s “joke” schedule after lamenting Ben Stokes’ shock retirement from one-day internationals.Stokes, England’s Test captain, called time on the 50-over game at the age of 31 and just three years after playing a starring role in his country’s 2019 World Cup final success.Since that historic moment, Stokes has played just nine more times in the 50-over format due to injuries, a mental health break and workload management – and his statement to retire from ODI cricket referenced an “unsustainable” schedule.“The issue is not with the ECB, Rob Key or Ben Stokes,” former England captain Hussain told...
England vs Spain LIVE: Euro 2022 latest score and updates as Esther Gonzalez goal sees Lionesses trail

Euro 2022 has reached the knock-out stages and it’s England’s turn first up to try and advance to the last four, as they face Spain in the quarter-finals at the Amex Stadium in Brighton. Both these nations were seen as potential winners at the outset of the competition, especially prior to Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas suffering a long-term knee injury, while the likes of big-hitters Germany, Sweden and Netherlands remain in the knockouts too and will hope to go the distance.During the group stage, England eased past Austria, Norway and Nothern Ireland without conceding a single goal, but the...
Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won the...
Great Britain sevens: Nations combine for 2023 World Sevens Series

England, Scotland and Wales will once again combine to form Great Britain men's and women's teams for the 2023 World Sevens Series. Amid funding cuts, the sides previously competed as GB in 2021 in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games. A statement from the three unions described a "new era"...
England vs Spain confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2022 fixture tonight

England kick off the knockout stages of Euro 2022 tonight as the Lionesses take on Spain in the quarter-finals in Brighton.After a record-breaking group stage, England will face their biggest test of the tournament so far as they face a Spain side who are among the best in the world.While La Roja have lost Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso due to injury, England will need to be at their ruthless best to advance to the semi-finals.LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finalsEngland qualified for the quarter-finals after scoring a record 14 goals in wins over Austria, Norway and...
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

