Red weather warning: How to cope with extreme heatwave temperatures

As parts of southern England brace for record-breaking temperatures of 40C (104F), many of us are looking for ways to cool down in the heat.

A forecast of extreme weather conditions prompted the Met Office to issue its first-ever red weather warning for Monday, 18 July, and Tuesday, 19 July.

Advice on how to stay safe during the heatwave includes making sure to drink plenty of fluids, staying in the shade during the sun’s strongest hours, and being aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion.

The Met Office warned that the hot weather could “lead to serious illness or danger to life”.

