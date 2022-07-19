Mega Millions hits $530 million

(WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot is one of the highest in history.

It’s now $530 million, with a cash option of $304.7 million.

The jackpot rolled again after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. The numbers were 8, 20, 26, 53 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 15.



It is the 8 th largest jackpot on record.

The drawing is Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

The jackpot hasn’t been claimed since April.

Powerball doesn’t have that size jackpot, but a win would still be life-changing.

No one won last night’s jackpot.

The jackpot is $101 million, with a cash option of $58.7 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday at 11 p.m.

