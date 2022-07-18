ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waitsfield, VT

Vermont Farm Immersion Program hopes to grow new crop of farmers

By Kevin Gaiss
WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers around Vermont have been fighting for ways to stay afloat by adding products, running farm stands and now, opening summer camps. The “Vermont Farm Immersion Program” is for adults who want to learn more about running a farm, or just how to grow food in their...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Rutland theatre among projects benefiting from pandemic funding

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont economic development officials are highlighting millions of dollars in investments designed to revitalize downtowns. Rutland’s Paramount Theatre has been undergoing renovations for years. They secured a $345,000 Capital Investment Grant last year created that will allow them to upgrade their lobby, box office, create new bathrooms, and restore the theater’s historic marquee. The upgrades are expected to provide $600,000 in economic revenue for Rutland.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

MiVT: Peaceful Harvest Mushrooms

Amelia the chicken spends her day doing, well, what chickens do: digging up dirt; looking for dinner, bugs and grass mostly; or hanging with her feathered friends at her Hinesburg henhouse. Your Monday evening outlook. Burlington City Council to consider long-term lease for Beta Technologies. Updated: 4 hours ago. Beta...
HINESBURG, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returns with on-farm event

Educational event aims to raise awareness of dairy practices, community contributions and family life. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returned today after two years of limited activity, welcoming the public to Gosliga Farm in Addison, Vermont. Saturday’s event was the first physical gathering for the annual event since 2019, with nearly 2,000 visitors enjoying a local Vermont breakfast and then a self-guided tour of the dairy farm located in the Champlain Valley. Since 2014, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm has worked to connect the public with hard-working dairy farming families like the Gosligas – who produce wholesome dairy, care deeply for their cows, and work to protect, maintain and improve the working-landscapes of Vermont.
ADDISON, VT
WCAX

Vt. to use $58M in pandemic funding to aid entrepreneurs, start-ups

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars will soon be available for Vermont entrepreneurs as the state prepares to spend nearly $58 million in federal pandemic funding aimed at Vermont entrepreneurs and small business startups. Vermont’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) will include access to low-interest loans and early-stage...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
Local
Vermont Education
City
Waitsfield, VT
Local
Vermont Business
sevendaysvt

In Lyndonville, Libbey's Meat Market Has Something For Everybody

The first thing you notice is the smell of smoke, rising from a basket on the counter that's piled with glistening sausages. A nearby cooler is filled with canned and bottled drinks, avocados, rhubarb cakes, and picnic-friendly sides, including jalapeño coleslaw, pimento cheese and curried chickpea salad. Another cooler is packed with seafood: oysters, mussels, striped bass, lemon sole.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
WCAX

Staffing shortages continue to slow mail delivery in the region

Amelia the chicken spends her day doing, well, what chickens do: digging up dirt; looking for dinner, bugs and grass mostly; or hanging with her feathered friends at her Hinesburg henhouse. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 3 hours ago. Your Monday evening outlook. Burlington City Council to consider long-term lease for Beta...
HINESBURG, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immersion#Organic Food#Innovation#Hartshorn Farm
WCAX

Blueberry season off to a strong start

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Blueberry season is underway and Vermonters are picking all throughout the state. Blueberries are sweet, sour and versatile. “The weather was nice so we thought we’d pick some blueberries and make some blueberry cake later,” said Luce Hillman of Shelburne. Blueberry season has been...
CHARLOTTE, VT
mountaintimes.info

Farm stand proposal has Hartland in an uproar

No one would argue that the Bedell Farm in Hartland, with its crumbling barn, overgrown fields, poorly-aging home and some rusty implements, wasn’t an eyesore. So when Rock Webster’s land improvement company cleared the structures, leveled the grounds and planted grass, local residents were elated. Then stakes appeared,...
HARTLAND, VT
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Bear-human conflicts on the rise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High-risk bear conflicts, including home and vehicle entries, are on the rise, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Officials say that while bear incident reports have been on the rise for a decade, they appear to be spiking this summer. with over 700 submitted.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

King Street Center hosts block party in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A block party closed down parts of King Street in Burlington Tuesday afternoon. The King Street Center put on the event to celebrate the community. The non-profit works with kids and families on building life skills and a productive future. Organizers say the event was a...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
mynbc5.com

The Welcome Center welcomes its first resident

BERLIN, Vt. — The Welcome Center in Berlin opened its doors for its first resident Monday morning. The $5.5 million project was made possible by funding from Good Samaritan Haven in Barre and a $5 million grant from Vermont Housing and Conservation. Good Sam bought the Twin City Motel,...
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Vt. electric utilities urge customers to ‘defeat the peak’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s going to be hot Wednesday and some Vermont electric utilities are already asking customers to conserve energy. With temperatures expected in the 90s, Vermont Electric Cooperative is asking people to cut back on their usage Wednesday evening through Thursday evening because demand for electricity across New England will be high.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Spongy moth outbreak remains uncertain in the coming years ahead

As Vermont navigates its second year amid a spongy moth outbreak, scientists face an uncertain future on what the coming years will look like. The outbreak began last summer and can last for two to five years, according to Josh Halman, the Forest Health Program Manager for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. Outbreaks typically occur every six to 10 years.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Teen celebrates completion of swim from Vermont to Canada

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont teen is celebrating a major accomplishment after swimming from Vermont to Canada. Margaret Rivard is just 15. She’s from Springfield, New Hampshire, but spends her summers in her family’s lake house in Derby. She’s been swimming since she was little, and watched...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Some Burlington beaches remain closed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a summer of relatively cool temperatures, the heat is on, and so are the water quality problems in Lake Champlain. For those hoping to cool off in the heat, Burlington’s North Beach and Texaco Beach are closed Tuesday after parks staff spotted blue-green algae, which can make people or pets sick. They were also closed over the weekend.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington may eliminate minimum parking requirements for developers

Amelia the chicken spends her day doing, well, what chickens do: digging up dirt; looking for dinner, bugs and grass mostly; or hanging with her feathered friends at her Hinesburg henhouse. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Monday evening outlook. Burlington City Council to consider long-term lease for Beta...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy