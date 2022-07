Are you tired of opening your social media after the weekend, only to be bombarded with images of your friends and distant family having fun on the water? Well, the two guys joining us today have probably been guilty of posting a boat picture or four every now and then to give their followers a serious case of FOMO. Hall of Fame Professional Angler, Ted Takasaki and Brian Tordsen, who is a Professional Walleye Angler and the owner of Soo Sports in Sioux Falls stopped by to talk about all the fun they’re having on the water this summer. They also shared a few suggestions for how you can join in on all the fun.

