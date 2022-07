MINNEAPOLIS -- Newly released documents offer more background on the police killing of a man in a south Minneapolis apartment after an hourslong standoff last week.Two police snipers shot and killed Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg Thursday morning after he allegedly fired into a neighbor's apartment. Police said they negotiated with him for hours before killing him, but have not said what made the snipers decide to shoot.On Monday, transcripts from the 911 call that brought police to the apartment building in the Seward neighborhood were released, along with personnel files for the two officers who shot Sundberg, Zach Seraphine and Aaron...

