As a long, hot summer continues in Music City, we draw ever closer to AmericanaFest, which takes over venues across town from Sept. 13 through 17. In addition to the slate of nominees for the Americana Honors and Awards, two rounds of artist announcements have been made, with more than 140 artists running the gamut from roots maestro Jake Blount to ’grass master Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway to Nashville rock legend Webb Wilder and beyond. Today, a third round of showcasing performers has been announced, with more than 30 additions to the roster.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO