Saint Louis, MO

Ameren aims to shrink its carbon footprint

By Kim Hudson
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Ameren continues shrinking its carbon footprint by expanding its solar technology.

The company already has a solar array in Montgomery County, Missouri. Ameren purchased a new facility in White County, Illinois, 127 miles southeast of St. Louis. Both arrays will send power to several businesses and organizations, such as Bi-State Development, Emerson, and SSM Health.

The companies will lock in a rate for power in a 15-year contract, though transmission rates may fluctuate. The companies do not have to pay for building or maintaining the array, and they can get up to 100% of their power from solar or wind.

Learn more about the Ameren Renewable Solutions program here .

