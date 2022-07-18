Periods of heavy rain, t-storms Monday afternoon

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some beneficial rain expected today with approaching rain and the possibility of strong thunderstorms. A hot and very humid stretch follows. Clouds thicken this morning as the next system approaches. Rain will be developing from SW to NE from mid morning to early afternoon. After a period of heavier rain, some strong thunderstorms are possible later in the day and into this evening. Locally heavy rainfall is possible this PM and any storms could have gusty winds. It will be very humid, highs today will be in the 70s to lower 80s with a light southerly breeze.

