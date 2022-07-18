ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Periods of heavy rain, t-storms Monday afternoon

By Ben Frechette
 2 days ago

Low pressure crosses the region today, bringing widespread moderate to heavy rain this afternoon and evening. Downpours and embedded thunderstorms are likely, with some towns surpassing 1"...

Vermont tornado leaves downed trees, property damage in its wake

ADDISON, Vt. — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 strength tornado with wind speeds of about 90 miles per hour touched down in the town of Addison on Monday for about 1 mile. The tornado took down trees and left property damage to houses along Route 22A. “It...
Vermont heat index could hit triple digits on Wednesday

The state Department of Public Safety is warning Vermonters of severe heat through Wednesday night. A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with temperatures expected in the 90s and a possible heat index in the triple digits in the Champlain Valley and beyond. The Vermont...
Heat Advisory in effect for parts of Vermont, New York

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Aheat advisory is in effect for the Champlain Valley & St. Lawrence River Valley until this evening, as the heat index is expected to approach 95-100° on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says a heat advisory means that people can be vulnerable to heat illnesses...
Severe Weather, Possibility for a Tornado in the Cap Region Today

Update 1:21pm: Forensic Weather Consultant and former NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Howard Altshule says the potential for severe storms and a potential tornado has increased:. Monday morning started off with some much needed rain in Albany and the surrounding areas, but that's just the beginning of some nasty weather expected to hit the Capital Region today.
Tornado Touched Down in Vermont Monday, NWS Confirms

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Vermont on Monday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday. The tornado touched down around 6:50 p.m. in Addison, a half mile southwest of the intersection of routes 22A and 17. It ended about two minutes later a half mile northeast of the same intersection.
Staying hot and humid for a while

Hot and humid weather is here to stay for Wednesday and Thursday. Today will be dry, but severe weather is expected for many on Thursday in central and eastern Vermont into New Hampshire. The timing on that is afternoon and evening. Friday and Saturday will be less humid, but still...
Video: A new system sweeps through New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some beneficial rain expected today with approaching rain and the possibility of strong thunderstorms. A hot and very humid stretch follows. Clouds thicken this morning as the next system approaches. Rain will be developing from SW to NE from mid morning to early afternoon. After a period of heavier rain, some strong thunderstorms are possible later in the day and into this evening. Locally heavy rainfall is possible this PM and any storms could have gusty winds. It will be very humid, highs today will be in the 70s to lower 80s with a light southerly breeze.
Lake Champlain expected to recover from latest drought

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont has been experiencing yet another dry summer. Luckily, water levels in Lake Champlain have been holding strong. The Lake Champlain Basin Program said that while water levels are slightly low, the lake is on track for its usual annual level fluctuations, despite the dry conditions happening across the state.
Blueberry season off to a strong start

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Blueberry season is underway and Vermonters are picking all throughout the state. Blueberries are sweet, sour and versatile. “The weather was nice so we thought we’d pick some blueberries and make some blueberry cake later,” said Luce Hillman of Shelburne. Blueberry season has been...
Vt. electric utilities urge customers to ‘defeat the peak’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s going to be hot Wednesday and some Vermont electric utilities are already asking customers to conserve energy. With temperatures expected in the 90s, Vermont Electric Cooperative is asking people to cut back on their usage Wednesday evening through Thursday evening because demand for electricity across New England will be high.
More than 700 bear conflicts reported in Vermont so far this year

More Vermonters than ever before are reporting run-ins with bears, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said. The department has already received more than 700 bear incident reports this year, marking the highest number on record. Wildlife biologist and Black Bear Project leader Jaclyn Comeau said the number-one cause of...
Spongy moth outbreak remains uncertain in the coming years ahead

As Vermont navigates its second year amid a spongy moth outbreak, scientists face an uncertain future on what the coming years will look like. The outbreak began last summer and can last for two to five years, according to Josh Halman, the Forest Health Program Manager for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. Outbreaks typically occur every six to 10 years.
Fugitive from Vermont caught in Washington County

HAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Todd Slade, 48, of Poultney, Vermont. They took him into custody at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9, saying that he is wanted in both Vermont and Colorado. The sheriff’s office said they received a...
Incubation Period For COVID: How Long Should You Quarantine With Virus?

As COVID-19 cases continue to spread across Greater Boston, there may be lingering questions over the quarantine period and how long patients are contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, five Massachusetts counties are now rated at "medium" community level for COVID, including Suffolk, which includes Boston. A handful of other counties across New England are also considered medium risk.

