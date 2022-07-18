ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dan + Shay Are Working on a Lot of New Things for Fans

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18iCi0_0gjTOh7G00

Dan + Shay are spending their year touring and working on new projects. They stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to perform a few of their big hits and talk about their latest single "You."

Love songs have been the theme for Dan + Shay lately. They admitted those songs really work for their sound and they feel fortunate to have a lot of wedding songs for their fans. When the duo first got back together as the COVID pandemic restrictions were being lifted, they wrote "I Should Probably Go To Bed." The song was a follow up release to their collaboration with Justin Bieber on "10,000 Hours." While they've had a lot of big moments, Bobby Bones wanted to know if "From The Ground Up" being released was the biggest peak of their career. They said it was definitely a huge moment for them. Their entire label got behind the song despite having a bad demo. They realized that their team and fans alike really just loved the lyrics of the song.

Both Dan and Shay recently celebrated their 5-year wedding anniversaries. When asked for advice on marriage, the two suggested open communication. Dan added that he and his wife never let things fester, they always try to talk about things to avoid emotions being bottled up. They both appreciate the Nashville touring scene because it's a healthy situation that allows them to have family time often. They will go out on tour for the weekend and then come back for the week to spend time with their loved ones.

The guys are working on new music and admitted "a lot is coming," but that was all they could share. Right now they're also focused on touring with Kenny Chesney. They've been one of his openers on his arena tour and said it's been a dream come true. Adding that the arena tours are different from playing theaters because theaters allow for more close-up interaction with the fans. Where as at arena shows, they feel the love on a massive scale, it's just not as personal.

While on the show, Dan + Shay performed a few of their big hits "From The Ground Up" and "Nothing Like You."

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Admits Blake Shelton Divorce Helped Her To ‘Know’ Herself ‘Better’

Going through a very public divorce from Blake Shelton was not easy for Miranda Lambert, but going through that difficult time is what helped her learn what she really wants in life. “Going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself a little better,” she told People. “When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, ‘I have to spend time with me, learn who I am and what I want.’ I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Bobby Bones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dan Added#Dan And Shay
Taste of Country

Luke Combs + Wife Nicole Hocking Welcome a Baby Boy

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking are officially parents! The country superstar couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on June 19. Tex Lawrence Combs arrived on Father's Day, mom and dad point out in their respective Instagram posts announcing his birth. "It’s going to be hard to top this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier and Husband Ben Go Behind-the-Scenes at Chris Stapleton Concert

For the stars of HGTV’s Home Town, there isn’t much time for relaxing. Beyond the show and the spinoffs, Erin Napier is busy raising two kids with her husband Ben Napier. And don’t forget about the books Erin has written as well. Add it all together and it’s easy to get swept away. Luckily, both Ben and Erin appear to be doing great in a new Instagram post showing them at a Chris Stapleton concert.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Calls Hollywood and Broadway ‘Corrupt’

Just like her famous parents Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Gracie McGraw, the country music couple’s oldest daughter, has found her way into the spotlight. The 25-year-old aspiring Broadway star boasts the same singing talent as her parents. Now, though, the powerhouse couple’s daughter is using her platform to speak out about something else. In a recent post, McGraw criticized Hollywood and Broadway, calling both institutions “corrupt.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jesse Palmer Confirms ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Is ‘Switching Things Up’: ‘So Much Chaos’

Straight from the source! Live from Mexico, Jesse Palmer is weighing in on the reports that the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise is switching up the format. “It’s insane down here. It’s absolutely crazy. There’s all these people. It is just so much chaos, so much drama and yes, never before seen things [are] taking place in Paradise,” the 43-year-old host exclusively said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast ahead of the Monday, July 11, premiere of The Bachelorette. “I’ve been watching this show for years, huge fan of it. And we’ve been switching things up. We’ve been changing things up. It’s hard to keep track of it all, to be honest.”
NFL
SheKnows

Shania Twain Reveals Ex-Husband's Affair Was as Emotionally 'Intense' as Losing Her Parents

Click here to read the full article. At the height of her fame, Shania Twain looked like she had it all — a successful career, adoring fans, and a loving marriage with husband and producer John “Mutt” Lange. That happy bubble all came crashing down when she discovered her husband of 14 years was having an affair with her best friend and then-personal assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. Twain is sharing her personal thoughts about the shocking moment in her marriage in an upcoming Netflix documentary, Not Just A Girl. In the trailer, she addresses what that the betrayal felt like to her, sharing,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy