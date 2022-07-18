ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bobby Meets Listeners on Their First Date at His Comedy Show

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVEVA_0gjTOgEX00

Months ago, a listener called into The Bobby Bones Show to share some details about a first date she was going on.

The listener is from Arizona and she was coming to Nashville for Bones' Comedically Inspirational show. But it was going to be even more special than that. She was meeting another guy from Arizona in Nashville for the show to go on their first date. She told us that he travels a lot for work and that was the only way they were going to be able to go on a date. The show was skeptical, thinking that he was likely married and couldn't go on a date in the state to keep his cover. However, then the guy called into the show to confirm he wasn't married and he really does travel all of the time for work.

Bones first set of Comedically Inspirational shows happened and he met them. They came backstage to talk to Bones, he wanted to be sure the girl was safe and everything was going well. They both said the date was going great and she confirmed she was not in danger. Watch the video of Bones meeting them above!

Purchase tickets to Bones next two Comedically Inspirational shows here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stereogum

Watch Whitney Play “Real Love” With A Massive Live Band On Kimmel

In a couple of months, the breezy Chicago indie rockers Whitney will release Spark, the new album that they recorded with producers John Congleton and Brad Cook. Pretty soon after that LP comes out, Whitney will head out on a massive North American tour. Last night, Whitney did musical-guest duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live, giving an early indication of how these new tracks might sound in person.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Local
Arizona Society
Nashville, TN
Society
State
Arizona State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
CMT

Lady A Teases Collaboration With Breakout Star Breland: “Something Cool Brewing”

Grammy Award-winning trio Lady A has been busy making magic in the recording studio and this time, they called in cross-country star Breland to join in on the fun. Charles Kelley recently (July 13) took to his personal Instagram account to reveal that new music featuring the “Natural” singer is in the pipeline. The snapshot features the genre-bending artist and Lady A backstage at a recent concert. With beaming smiles ear-to-ear, Breland was photographed, giving Kelley a knuckle touch.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bones
Outsider.com

Nolan Neal, ‘The Voice’ and ‘AGT’ Star, Dead at 41

America’s Got Talent and The Voice contestant Nolan Neal has died at the age of 41, as confirmed by his cousin, Dylan Seals. Though the official cause of death has yet to be determined, it was reported that the young musician was found dead in his apartment in Nashville. Neal has also been open in the past about his battle with addiction.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tour

The crossover between “American Idol” and “The Masked Singer” continued this weekend as one former “Idol” winner was unmasked on a national tour. “The Masked Singer” Tour started on May 28 and stopped in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, July 8. At each location of the tour, a celebrity guest performs as “Boom Boom Box,” with clues about the celebrity posted to the tour’s Instagram page.
MEMPHIS, TN
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO

It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Date#Comedy Show
Outsider.com

The 6 Best Biscuits in Nashville

No need to be flaky, let’s keep this short and sweet with some savory advice minus the fluff (I can make biscuit puns all day). Without good biscuits, the world would be relegated to substitutes like the inferior scone, muffin, or dinner roll. Fortunately, Nashville knows biscuits, from savory and sweet to flaky and fluffy. The tasty treats are the palate-pleasing cornerstone of any bona fide breakfast.
Whiskey Riff

Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville

Paying tribute to the late, great Keith Whitley. It always amazes me the impact that Keith Whitley had on country music in such a short career. He released his first solo album, an EP called A Hard Act to Follow, in 1984. He would go on to release only two full albums before his tragic death in 1989, with his third full-length album I Wonder Do You Think of Me coming out months after his death. Since then three posthumous albums of Whitley’s […] The post Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Unleashes on Show Over How Second-Place Contestants Are Treated

Season 6 runner-up of “American Idol,” Blake Lewis, is holding nothing back when it comes to reflecting on his life post “Idol.”. The popular singing competition became a worldwide phenomenon when it debuted in 2002. It catapulted the careers of some of music’s biggest names, such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, and Jennifer Hudson.
TV SHOWS
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy