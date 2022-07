Click here to read the full article. Veteran publicist Cari Ross has joined Gersh as Senior Vice President of Communications. Ross, who launched and has run her own company, Balance Public Relations, since 2011, will work out of the agency’s Los Angeles office to oversee all communications, social media, imaging and press relations. This marks the first time Gersh has hired an internal communications executive. Ross begins her new role today. Ross has represented talent, non-profits, productions and events at her own company as well as ID, serving as Senior Vice President, and Baker Winokur Ryder as part of the Management team....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO