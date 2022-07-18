ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why ODP Shares Are Surging Today

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ODP Corp ODP expects the second-quarter fiscal year 2022 sales of $2.0 billion, marginally below the consensus of $2.04 billion. The company expects Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.78 - $0.80 and adjusted...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock With 127% Upside, According to Wall Street

The cloud computing industry could be worth over $1.5 trillion annually by 2030. DigitalOcean has carved out a lucrative niche by targeting small to mid-size business customers. The company is showing strength across most of its core financial metrics. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Coinbase Customers Withdraw $248M Stablecoins Amid Liquidity Fears

Coinbase Global Inc COIN customers recently withdrew a significant portion of their holdings after rumors of a potential “liquidity crisis” began circulating on social media. What Happened: On-chain data from CryptoQuant, first reported by CryptoSlate, revealed that $248 million of stablecoins left Coinbase on July 15. Essentially, the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Boeing Shares Gain After Order Book Surges At Farnborough Air Show

As the Farnborough Air Show kicks off in London, orders and contracts have started to line up for Boeing Co BA. ANA HOLDINGS, the parent company of All Nippon Airways (ANA), signed an order for 20 737-8 airplanes, with 10 options in addition to the airline's selection of the new 777-8 Freighter. This order expands ANA's order book to 61 Boeing airplanes, including the 737 MAX, 787, and 777X.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

Dow sheds more than 200 points in late-day pullback as a busy week of earnings begins

A stock rally on Wall Street lost steam on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing a more than 350 point gain from earlier in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 215.65 points, or 0.69%, to 31,072.61 — accelerating losses in the final hour of trading and erasing a 356 point jump at one point in the day. The S&P 500 fell 0.84% to 3,830.85. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.81% to 11,360.05.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odp#Dutch Auction#Board Of Directors#Odp Corp Odp#Fy22#Eps
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Popping Off

Shares of several cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading higher Monday. Shares of cannabis companies at large are trading higher on continued volatility following reports last week that Senate Democrats are planning to introduce a marijuana decriminalization bill this week.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
960 The Ref

Wall Street ticks higher, adding to gains after big rally

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is tacking a bit more onto its big gains from a day earlier, as more profit reports roll in from U.S. companies on Wednesday. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher in midday trading, a day after soaring 2.8% for its best day in weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 66 points, or 0.2%, at 31,893, as of 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.7% higher.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3AC Co-Founders Used Assets To Buy $50M Yacht, Requesting It Be The 'Biggest Yacht In Singapore'

In a recent affidavit, it was revealed that cryptocurrency fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) used its assets to buy a multi-million-dollar yacht. What Happened: Liquidator Russel Crumpler published a 1,157-page affidavit revealing numerous details of 3AC. Documents revealed that 3AC co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davis made a down payment on a $50 million yacht, requesting it to be “the biggest yacht in Singapore.”
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday saw 37 companies set new 52-week lows. Franco-Nevada FNV was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Addex Therapeutics ADXN was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. High Tide HITI's stock fell the most, as it traded...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Rises More Than 300 Points; Crude Oil Moves Higher

U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 3% on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.23% to 31,764.51 while the NASDAQ rose 2.99% to 11,699.21. The S&P also rose, gaining, 2.64% to 3,931.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose 2.9% on Monday....
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Crude Oil Settles Back Above This Level

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 80 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.26% to 31,207.66 while the NASDAQ fell 0.34% to 11,412.95. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.36% to 3,849.18. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose 2.4% on...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Refrigerated carrier Marten posts record results in Q2

Refrigerated carrier Marten Transport achieved another record financial performance during the second quarter of 2022. After the market closed on Monday, the company reported revenue and earnings per share well ahead of consensus expectations. Second-quarter consolidated revenue of $330 million was 42% higher year over year and 12% better than...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Stocks sweep higher on Wall Street as profit reports roll in

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rallying Tuesday toward its best day in weeks as more reports pour in on how much profit companies made during the spring. The S&P 500 jumped 2.2% after a powerful tide carried all but 2% of the stocks in the index higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 592 points, or 1.9%, at 31,664, as of 1 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite roared 2.5% higher.
STOCKS
Benzinga

BitNile And 1 Other Stock Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Bank of America BAC reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
62K+
Followers
149K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy