Washburn County, WI

Tuttle Secures Police Fraternity Endorsement For Washburn County Sheriff

drydenwire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHBURN COUNTY -- Washburn County Sheriff candidate Warren Tuttle has received the endorsement from the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police-Indian Lodge #13. Lodge President Steph Wedin stated: "We are happy to support Warren Tuttle for Washburn...

drydenwire.com

drydenwire.com

Third Person Sentenced On Convictions From Sawyer County Bar Burglary Investigation

SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Vicki Hirtreiter, the 3rd person sentenced on convictions from a 2020 burglary in Sawyer County. Criminal charges were filed in Sawyer County Circuit Court against Hirtreiter and two others, Larry Rush and Steve Martin, in October 2020 following an investigation into a burglary at the Black Iron Bar and Grill in the Town of Spider Lake.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Polk County

WATCH: Kirk Anderson, Adam Jarchow Joined Ben & Fitzy On This Week's 'Positive Tuesday' Show!. During the live show, Adam Jarchow popped on to share some positive vibes!. This week's Jail Bookings Report from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. DrydenWire.com. Friday, July 15, 2022 | Polk | Crime & Court.
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Trial begins for Eau Claire man charged with homicide in Dunn County

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial for an Eau Claire man charged in the death of a Hayward man in Dunn County began Monday. 39-year-old Chad Turgeson is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime and is one of three people charged after Bruce McGuigan of Hayward was found dead at a Town of Dunn home on November 17, 2020.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin police officer arrested after off-duty fatal crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Police officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested an officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday, July 15 while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman stabbed man in Duluth park

DULUTH, Minn. -- A woman has been charged in the Thursday stabbing of a man at Lilliput Park in Duluth.Crystal Rose Sargent, 39, was charged with assault in the second degree.Upon arrival at the scene of the assault, officers say they found a male who had a stab wound on his upper left back that was bleeding heavily. The victim told officers Sargent stabbed him.One witness told officers that Sargent had stabbed the victim and she had to intervene to stop her from stabbing the victim a second time. A second witness said they saw Sargent approach the victim with a metallic object in her hand before striking him.According to the charges, all witnesses interviewed said that Sargent attacked the victim without being provoked.Officers collected a bloody knife at the crime scene that Sargent allegedly used to attack the victim.Police were able to locate Sargent near the scene shortly after arriving. When she was approached, officers reported she said, "I didn't stab anyone."The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. The extent of his injuries is unknown. 
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth man charged after alleged gun fire revenge for brother’s death

DULUTH, MN-- A Duluth man has been charged after apparently trying to get revenge for his brother’s death. Juamada Anderson, 22, was shot and killed in downtown Duluth in May of last year. According to court documents, several people were arrested for that crime, including the accused shooter Patrick...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Off-duty Superior officer arrested following fatal crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Police officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested an officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday while off duty.Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.A statement from Alexander said Sgt. Greg Swanson has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. It was not immediately clear if Swanson has hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf.The arrest was made following a two-car crash in Superior about 1:15 a.m. The crash...
SUPERIOR, WI
wiproud.com

Off-duty Wisconsin police Sergeant arrested for homicide after deadly crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An off-duty police officer was arrested early Friday morning after he was a driver in a crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. According to the Superior Police Department, on July 15 around 1:15 a.m., there was a ‘severe’ car crash in the 5200 block of East 2nd Street. The crash was described as a rear-end style crash. A 23-year-old man believed to be from Eau Claire died.
SUPERIOR, WI
drydenwire.com

Caregiver Crisis Needs Community Action

BARRON COUNTY -- Do you know someone who has been impacted by the caregiver crisis? The shortage of caregivers to support people is resulting in unnecessary, prolonged hospitalizations which has both emotional and financial impact. It also puts immense pressure on our local hospitals who are unable to discharge patients due to a lack of skilled and unskilled caregivers at local nursing homes, residential facilities, or in the person’s own home.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Superior man faces homicide charge for overdose death

SUPERIOR — A Superior man who allegedly supplied a fatal dose of fentanyl to a neighbor made his initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday, July 11. Nicholas Rashad Combs, 33, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide. A cash bond of $20,000 was set for Combs, who remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail Wednesday, July 13.
SUPERIOR, WI

