ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF Fall Camp: Keene Versus Plumlee?

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 2 days ago

College football is complex enough as it is. So, why would a team play more than one signal caller? Depends on the circumstances.

The UCF Knights have a quarterback battle between Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee. That does not mean it’s just going to be one of the other. There are possibilities to explore where one or both quarterbacks could do the job.

Malzahn’s Quarterback History

While then Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn did not need to rotate Cam Newton in and out of the lineup in 2010, he was sometimes liberal with his use of multiple quarterbacks while the head man of the Tigers.

Will a two-quarterback situation present itself this next season? Consider the following scenarios before deciding.

Goal Line

If Keene gets UCF down inside the 10 yard line, he’s simply not the runner that Plumlee is. Does it make sense to insert Plumlee into the lineup in that situation every time? Perhaps not.

Numerous aspects to consider including but not limited to the opponent, time on the game clock, score, which UCF players are healthy, and how well Keene is playing.

That’s just the beginning.

Making Adjustments

When a defense rotates players in and out of the lineup, that could create a situation where UCF counters with a different quarterback. Again, numerous scenarios here.

For instance, what if a defense begins to stack the box to stop the run and Plumlee has not had a good passing day? Maybe that’s a scenario where Keene gets a shot.

In reverse, if Keene is struggling throwing the football, perhaps it’s Plumlee that gets the chance to pass the football.

Either way, UCF will have options with Keene and Plumlee available.

Avoiding Disaster

It happens. This is football. Teams without quarterback depth are one play away from their season going into the dumpster. Even a truly great season can come up short if a quarterback is injured for even one key game. That happened to another program in the state of Florida.

Florida State lost starting quarterback Chris Weinke and failed to beat Tennessee in the National Title game. That was the end of the 1998 season. Weinke won the Heisman Trophy and was a dominant player, but not leading the Seminoles against the Vols proved costly. Tennessee won 23-16 and Florida State only accumulated 145 passing yards.

With Weinke in the lineup, the Noles probably beat the Vols. That situation plays out every season in college football, albeit in a less dire situation than Florida State’s, because a starting signal caller falls to injury.

To start the season for UCF, there will be two capable signal callers for Malzahn to call upon to get the job done. If one goes down, there’s still another quarterback to insert into the lineup. The importance of the Knights having both of these young men available cannot be overstated.

In the end, Malzahn and his staff need to figure out who the starting quarterback will be. That does not change. Still, Keene or Plumlee could be a player that comes off the bench and helps the Knights go on to victory. UCF is blessed to have two quality players behind center.

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
92.9 The Game

Who's the third best SEC team behind Georgia and Alabama?

The college football season is just about here, and for some, the start on SEC Media Days on Monday, signified the start of the college football season. While we are just over a month away from “Week 0”, the SEC Media Days have allowed the buzz to begin and all the talks of which teams will come out on top by season’s end have commenced. While most would argue without a doubt that Georgia and Alabama are the SEC’s top two programs, Chris Goforth of 92-9 The Game asked listeners which team would be the conference’s third best, to which Chris said he could list five that could stake that claim.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Georgia OLB No Longer With Team

Outside linebacker Marlin Dean is no longer with the Georgia Bulldogs, sources confirm to Dawgs Daily. Programs usually deal with an uptick in roster turnover after winning a national title. Georgia is logjammed at several positions, and it appears Dean wants to seek snaps at another locale. Dean ...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rhys Plumlee
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Chris Weinke
Person
Gus Malzahn
BlueDevilCountry

Top 10 recruit hearing from Duke basketball and Kentucky

Compass Prep (Ariz.) shooting guard Vyctorius Miller is a 6-foot-5, 170-pound smooth five-star who ranks No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. One would think that high of a rating and ranking might translate into the rising junior already holding offers from the Duke basketball recruiting powerhouse and its Kentucky counterpart.
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

Rebels news: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin gets brutally honest on Big Ten, SEC conference realignment

As the start of college football is right around the corner tensions are unusually high. The controversial conference realignments and the growing importance of NIL deals have changed the game for college coaches. USC and UCLA were the latest teams to jump ship and will begin playing in the Big Ten starting in the 2024 season. Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin gave his thoughts on the difference between the conferences according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network:
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ucf#American Football#Ucf Fall Camp#Auburn#Tigers
DawgsDaily

The Stetson Bennett Slander Begins Early on SEC Media Week

As SEC Media week kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia, the preseason expectations are at an all-time high. And with expectations comes opinions, particularly at the sport's most important position, quarterback. It's an extremely talented group entering 2023 in the Southeastern Conference. With returning starters at 6 of the 14 programs,...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Tampa Bay Times

Former Arkansas, SMU coach Chad Morris joining USF football staff

Former Arkansas and SMU coach Chad Morris has joined USF’s staff as an offensive analyst, the Bulls announced Monday afternoon. Morris, 53, served as Clemson’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for four seasons (2011-2014), partially coinciding with Bulls coach Jeff Scott’s lengthy tenure as Tigers receivers coach. Clemson won at least 10 games each of those seasons, with three bowl triumphs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Inside The Knights

Major League Baseball Draft: 3 Knights Selected

It’s an honor to be drafted into Major League Baseball (MLB). That’s what happened today for three different members of the UCF Knights Baseball program. To start off the selections, it’s no surprise that a shortstop was selected. It’s one of the most critical positions in all of sports. For Los Angeles, they selected UCF’s Alex Freeland within the third round.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
894
Followers
754
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy