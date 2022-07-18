ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conserve home of the Mexican Yellow Poppy: Designate Castner Range as a national monument

By Brenda Gallegos
The El Paso Times
 2 days ago
As a long-time resident of El Paso, I remember visiting Castner Range with my family during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic was the first time I realized I could hike the mountains, and visit Castner Range to find a quiet place away from the commotion of the city.

Growing up, I felt alienated from nature because of cultural misconceptions that these spaces were reserved for racially dominant groups, rather than Latinas like myself; but I quickly learned the outdoors were for everyone. Nature not only provides a quiet place away, it supplies us with clean air, clean water, and a place to create memories with our loved ones.

I hope El Pasoans becomes more knowledgeable about the benefits of nature and having access to it.

Castner Range is known for its acres of unique landscape that transports visitors to a tranquil space surrounded by mountain peaks and blooming poppies. Though it's a beloved site for all, especially those local to El Paso, Castner Range is in great need of permanent protection. As we reflect on the 116th anniversary of the Antiquities Act, which took place on June 8, we call on President Joe Biden to use his authority to establish Castner Range as a national monument.

Heart of El Paso

President Theodore Roosevelt established the Antiquities Act to protect spaces that enrich cultural and natural heritage. As the first law in the United States to establish a national historic preservation policy, the Antiquities Act made it easier for the President to approve national monuments and provide a budget for their care and management. Some of the national parks that are protected under this law include Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, Olympic National Park in Washington state and Zion National Park in Utah.

Castner Range is the heart of El Paso; it holds the cultural, historical and ecological history of our community and protecting it would be preserving its rich history and beauty.

What was once a United States Army weapons training range has transformed into a refuge for indigenous and Latino communities. Throughout the years, Castner Range has been at risk of being demolished because of El Paso’s rapid urbanization, but local leaders and community members prevented this from happening. Now, this desert landscape is one of the last natural spaces left in El Paso, and local communities are urgently advocating for its conservation.

Designation would make a difference

Designating Castner Range as a national monument would make a difference not only for those that have made the outdoors their second home, but also for the economy and the tourism that expands the visibility and vibrancy of El Paso. In 2020, national park visitor spending contributed $28.6 billion to the nation’s economy, while national monuments contributed greatly to local economies, attracting new visitors, investors and businesses.

Protecting this land would also mean protecting generations of wildlife and vegetation — most importantly, the Earth itself. Climate change poses a great threat to the livelihoods of many communities, and in growing cities such as El Paso, green spaces like Castner Range are needed to survive the heat and seasonal droughts. Spaces like these benefit human health and the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and giving people an opportunity to exercise their mind and body.

To support landscape conservation, scientists have envisioned a 30x30 goal to conserve 30% of land by 2030. Another initiative that was implemented to conserve and restore land, water and wildlife is the Biden-Harris administration’s “America the Beautiful”. Reaching the 30x30 goal and the current administration’s plan would increase accessibility to nature, and ensure the well-being of the human-wildlife populations that rely on it. These initiatives would support Castner Range’s conservation, and turn into the recreational area that El Paso desperately needs.

The conservation of Castner Range is essential to sustaining the environment and its ecosystems. Without it, the country risks losing a historical site that holds so much value for residents and visitors of El Paso, Texas. It is crucial to advocate for the designation of Castner Range as a national monument, and I urge President Joe Biden to protect this treasured American landmark.

Brenda Gallegos is a Conservation Program Associate at Hispanic Access Foundation.

The El Paso Times

