The Beehive seeking vendors for 2022 art fair

A brand new pizzeria is set to open its doors in downtown Evansville, and by the look of the menu, it will offer a wide range of gourmet versions of the popular Italian dish. While history shows ancient Egyptians, Romans, and Greeks made and ate flatbreads with toppings, credit for creating the pizza we know and love today goes to the city of Naples, Italy back in the 18th century. Today, you can get practically anything you want on a pizza in any number of styles from thin crust to thick crust, New York style, Chicago style, Detroit style, and crusts that are made from ground-up cauliflower. Whatever your preference, there's a pizza out there for you from any number of restaurants.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO