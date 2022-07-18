ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

The Beehive seeking vendors for 2022 art fair

By Local Sources
duboiscountyfreepress.com
 2 days ago

Jasper Community Arts announced The Beehive 2022, a market of local artists and makers, will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s market will be located on the grounds of...

