ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXRM

Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs Monday

By Krista Witiak
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4brKgS_0gjTJcsg00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near I-25 and South Tejon Street.

The crash occurred early Monday morning, just after 12:15 a.m., according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police say a Yamaha dirt bike was driving south on Tejon Street when a car traveling north turned left to enter the interstate. As the car made the left turn, the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response responded, but the motorcyclist died on scene.

Major Crash Team has taken over the investigation. Roadways in the area were shut down, and traffic was affected while the investigation was underway.

Comments / 3

Robert Kowal
2d ago

Colo.springs has become an incredibly dangerous place to ride motorcycle this year. I encourage all who ride to wear a helmet and leather. Wearing a helmet saved my life in 1978. the leather jacket also helped, saving me from sever road rash.

Reply
5
ggoosse
2d ago

For some reason automobile drivers view it as a challenge to turn left in front of motorcycles. I know sometimes they simply do not see them, but I think most often they do. Also, I see lots of daredevil type motorcycle riders here, and it's no wonder some of them die in accidents.

Reply
5
Related
KXRM

One woman dead, two children injured in fatal traffic crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the intersection of Colorado 45 (Pueblo Blvd) and W 24th St. At approximately 2:45 p.m., a Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 24-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Pueblo Blvd. and attempted a left turn onto 24th St. The Jeep hit […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Woman killed in crash outside Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed and two kids injured after a Jeep and SUV collided on the outskirts of Pueblo Tuesday afternoon. Troopers say the Jeep was trying to make a left turn from Highway 45 onto 24th Street and t-boned the oncoming SUV. The abrupt impact sent the SUV spiraling across the road, where it tumbled over and crashed into the traffic light pole. The 34-year-old driver of the SUV died at the scene.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

One dead after a car crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 24-year-old female was traveling southbound on Pueblo Blvd and attempted a left turn onto 24th St on July 19, 2022. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that the Jeep impacted the driver side of a northbound Toyota 4 Runner driven by a 34-year-old female.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Motorcycle crash on Pikes Peak and Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a motorcycle crash on Pikes Peak and Colorado. CSPD confirmed to KRDO that it was a single-vehicle traffic accident. CSPD also confirmed that the accident was non-fatal.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Yamaha#American Medical Response
KXRM

Homicide victims of Springs apartment shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left two men dead on the evening of July 13. At 7:13 p.m., CSPD officers were called to a reported shooting at the Incline Apartments located at 3125 Sinton Rd. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Police arrested a murder suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested Tyler Mitchell on July 19, 2022. Mitchell was wanted for 1st-degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old, Chelsea Longshore. PPD started its search for Mitchell on July 14, 2022. They also believed that Mitchell could have been in...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Police searching for missing & endangered 17-year-old

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is assisting the Fountain Police Department (FPD) with attempts to locate a missing and endangered teen. 17-year-old Brooklyn Crawford was last seen near 1100 Motor City Drive. Police say Crawford suffers from health issues. If seen, contact law enforcement and...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

2 arrested in stolen vehicle, possibly linked to recent armed home invasion in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say two suspects possibly linked to a recent home invasion are now in custody after they were caught red-handed in a stolen car. SWAT officers spotted the silver Infiniti G30X parked along the 3600 block of East Uintah Street. Knowing that the vehicle had recently been stolen from a home by several armed suspects, detectives from the Motor Vehicle Theft Task Force were alerted.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man accused of assaulting Colorado Springs officer during arrest attempt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A domestic disturbance suspect is now facing even more charges after police say he assaulted an officer. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Illinois Avenue Monday night on reports of a man who was allegedly drunk and destroying property inside his apartment. Police say the man became even more combative when officers detained him and kept trying to escape their grip and get back into the apartment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Hit-and-run suspect in custody after police believe he caused a power outage in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody following a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs Monday morning. Police started receiving calls at about 10:45 a.m. for an erratic driver along Cimarron Street in the Old Colorado City area. According to police, the driver crashed causing damage near W. Cimarron Street and 8th Street. Police believe the driver left the original crash scene and continued to cause damage with his vehicle. Police eventually took the driver into custody in the 1000 block of W. Moreno Avenue. The area where the driver was taken into custody is near a CSPD substation, a short distance away from the first crash scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Teen missing from Fox Run Park found safe

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in searching for a missing teen from El Paso County. 17-year-old Gregory McElheny, who goes by “Davis,” was last seen at Fox Run park on Monday around 3 p.m.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Fatal traffic accident victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a serious traffic accident. Officers on the scene found a tow truck with a car on its deck had crashed into an SUV that was trying to cross E. Pikes Peak Ave. During the crash, the tow truck struck the SUV in the driver’s side door and pushed the SUV east of the intersection before stopping.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy