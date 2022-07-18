ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Iliza Shlesinger Q&A: Comedian filming Netflix special at Playhouse Square this weekend

By Joey Morona, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger burst onto the national scene in 2008 when she became the first woman to win NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Since then, she’s gone on to even greater success, selling out shows, hosting her own podcast, writing books and acting in movies and on television....

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

