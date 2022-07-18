Man injured after two shooting incidents in Columbus, one involving police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police say one man was shot but is expected to recover after two shooting incidents, one that involved officers, Sunday night on the East Side.

Police say officers saw a shooting between a man and a woman just after 9:15 p.m. near East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive. As officers approached, the man jumped into a vehicle and began driving away.

Police alerted other officers about the vehicle. It was spotted near Parsons Avenue and East Kossuth Street, and a pursuit began. Shortly after, officers went up to the car to apprehend the man, and one officer fired his weapon.

After that shooting, the man drove away again, to the 800 block of Ann Street, where he abandoned the vehicle and left a trail of blood as he ran away.

Police say officers followed the trail to a house on Ann Street, where they found the man and had him taken to Grant Medical Center. He is expected to recover.

Police said they do not know whether the man was injured in the original shooting with the woman or from the altercation with officers. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called out, as it normally takes the lead on any investigation where a Columbus officer fires his weapon.

A gun was recovered at the original scene near East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive, where the woman and a child were unharmed in that incident.