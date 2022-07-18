Seattle's plan to hire 500 police officers

SEATTLE — The family of a teenager shot and killed in the CHOP/CHAZ zone of Capitol Hill two years ago filed notice of a lawsuit and claim for damages on Monday. Antonio Mays Jr., 16, was the second Black teenager to die in what became known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest Zone, which was constructed by protestors following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota.

