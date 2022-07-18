Seattle's plan to hire 500 police officers

On Tuesday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced his pick for the new civilian head of the police accountability office. Gino Betts will step into his new role on August first. Betts will investigate cases of officer misconduct and recommend discipline to the police chief. In a public forum in Seattle...
SEATTLE — The family of a teenager shot and killed in the CHOP/CHAZ zone of Capitol Hill two years ago filed notice of a lawsuit and claim for damages on Monday. Antonio Mays Jr., 16, was the second Black teenager to die in what became known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest Zone, which was constructed by protestors following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota.
The Everett Herald newspaper journalists have announced they plan to organize a union. They're asking Sound Publishing, the Herald's owner, to voluntarily recognize their union in lieu of holding a vote through federal labor regulators. A news release from the Everett NewsGuild says about 95% of the Herald's eligible newsroom...
SEATTLE - A 57-year-old security guard working in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood has been arrested for allegedly fighting and stabbing a man accused of trespassing on private property. Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, multiple people called 911 to report that a security guard had stabbed a man in the 1600...
Several shootings around Seattle over the past weekend are part of a growing trend, according to investigators. The King County Prosecutor’s Office tracks gun violence and the number of shots fired every year. Analyst Rafael Serrano says most shootings involve people between the ages of 18 and 24. But this year has been different.
Only a few months after being fired by the King County Sheriff’s department for refusing to follow the county’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Jen Eshom told The Dori Monson Show, that the King County Prosecutor’s Office started sending her “quasi-threatening emails” demanding she returns to Seattle from her new out-of-state home to testify in a child rape case. The irony still appalls the former sexual assault detective.
SEATTLE — Gun violence in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood has more than tripled in the first half of 2022, when compared to last year, according to the Seattle Police crime dashboard. A shooting outside a nightclub over the weekend sent one person to the hospital and forced businesses to...
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 20. The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public to help find a man pictured sitting in the driver’s seat of a confirmed stolen vehicle. If you know who the...
MONROE, Wash. (AP) – A school district superintendent northeast of Seattle will resign and receive nearly $400,000 after an investigation showed employee claims of his behavior creating a toxic work environment were mostly credible. The Daily Herald reports under the settlement agreement Monroe School District Superintendent Justin Blasko agreed...
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 19: A girl in Tacoma was injured after a shooting outside her home, a man was shot by a known assailant whom he had been arguing with, a security guard stabbed a man for trespassing, and 200 fentanyl pills were found after a drug bust in Bellingham.
Seattle police say they arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly threatening to kill as many people as possible with a knife and hammer. A Seattle Police incident report says on Friday at noon, the man showed up at a house under construction in the 7000 block of 31st Avenue NE.
BELLEVUE, Wash. - A 63-year-old man attacked at the Bellevue transit center on July 10 died from his injuries, police announced Tuesday. The man was attacked just after midnight on Sunday, July 10, while at the transit center on 10850 NE 6th St. Police say he was attacked by a 25-year-old man and suffered critical injuries.
Legislative candidate and pastor Carey Anderson said a man fired a BB gun at him Thursday night in South King County in what may have been a racist attack. Anderson is the senior pastor at the First AME church in Auburn and Seattle, and running for a House seat in the 30th legislative district, which includes Federal Way, Auburn, and Des Moines.
SEATTLE — A man was found dead in a park in the Chinatown-International District on Sunday afternoon. At 2:54 p.m., police were called to Kobe Terrace Park for reports of a drug overdose. Officers arrived to find a man slumped over near a bench. When officers tried to revive...
The pandemic has changed how and where we work — maybe permanently. More than two years into a global pandemic, many Puget Sound-area offices are not filling back up. The vacancy rate for Seattle office space was approaching 14% in the second quarter of 2022, a slight increase from the same time last year, according to a report by commercial real estate firm The Broderick Group.
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Licton Springs neighborhood of north Seattle. The shooting occurred on North 96th Street near Aurora Ave North shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after unsuccessful life-saving efforts. The...
SEATAC, Wash. - Earlier this month, the Port of Seattle released surveillance video showing the moments before a man stole a plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in 2018. On August 10, 2018, 29-year-old Richard Russell, who was a ground service agent employed by Horizon Air, flew the empty stolen plane...
SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead in a park in the Chinatown-International District in Seattle. Officers responded to Kobe Terrace park just before 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a man overdosing on narcotics. When police arrived, they say they...
The numbers are staggering. “Seattle Police seized nearly 650,000 fentanyl-based pills in 2021 alone,” according to King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn, noting that was 10 times the number seized in 2020. Overdose deaths tied to fentanyl also continue to soar. “Last year alone, the number of people who died...
Comments / 2