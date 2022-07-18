ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the Details on Jennifer Lopez’s 2 Dresses for Las Vegas Wedding to Ben Affleck

By Kisha Forde
E! News
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: ALL the Details!. Jennifer Lopez may have worn one dress down the aisle, but turns out—there was a second act. For her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck on July 16—as the singer shared in her On the J.Lo newsletter—she wore a sleeveless white...

