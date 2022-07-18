ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Graeter's, Rookwood Pottery create limited-edition bowls, proceeds to Cincinnati Museum Center

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fc8dA_0gjTHz0Z00

For a limited time, they're back.

Graeter's Ice Cream is offering another around of bowls in collaboration with Rookwood Pottery and artist Gary Simon. The bowls were first released Sunday and will be available to purchase while supplies last.

Bowls are $54.95 each, and are able to purchase while still available at Graeter's stores in Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky.

Graeter's Ice Cream bonus flavors:Graeter's released the 3rd bonus flavor of the season: Churro

A portion of the proceeds from the bowls will be donated to the Cincinnati Museum Center.

Comments / 0

Related
cincinnatimagazine.com

Five Restaurants Where Every Day Is GoettaFest

If you’ve checked out Glier’s GoettaFest, a local two-weekend celebration of all things goetta, chances are you’re looking to find the dish on your plate again. It’s no secret that the German sausage with blends of pork, beef, oats, onions, and spices is a Cincinnati breakfast staple, and the goetta craze is only growing. Here are five restaurants where you can get your goetta fill all year long.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

4EG announces new concept at the Banks

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest bar operators has unveiled its newest venue, taking over the former Joella's Hot Chicken space at the Banks. Four Entertainment Group (4EG) announced Tuesday it will open Killer Queen, which it describes as an elevated cocktail bar and pizzeria, in 3,000...
CINCINNATI, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Cincinnati, OH — 30 Top Places!

A truly cosmopolitan vacation is what you’ll experience when you visit Cincinnati, from its thriving arts scene to its eclectic dining. Indeed, this multi-cultural Ohio city is also home to a diverse selection of flavors that will keep the foodie in you ever-excited throughout your stay. What’s more, you...
CINCINNATI, OH
Everything Kaye!

Grand opening of The Century Upstairs, Dayton Ohio's newest catering and event space.

This past Thursday, I attended the grand opening of The Century Upstairs, A new catering and event space. Located in the former Dayton Power & Light building, The Century Upstairs was first planned for the third floor, but it was decided that the second floor reflected the edgy industrial look they were going for. Work is still being completed on the top floor. If it's anything like the bar and the event space I toured, it's going to be amazing!
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Kentucky#Enquirer#Food Drink#Rookwood Pottery#Graeter S Ice Cream
WDTN

Dayton Celtic Festival to use cashless system for beverages

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival will feature a new cashless system for beverages this year. According to the festival, a new cashless system will be used for beverage purchases. In an effort to reduce waiting time in lines and to improve the overall experience for festival goers, beverages will require cashless payment.
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Coffee Chain Urbana Cafe to 'Merge' with Local Moxy Bakery

Cincinnati coffee chain Urbana Cafe has some sweet news: It is "merging" with local bakery Moxy, says Urbana owner Daniel Noguera in a press release. "Founded in 2013, Urbana Café (has) always been aiming to have a very daring baking program. Even during the days with the Vespa, before a proper café was opened, we used to bring freshly made treats with us," Noguera says.
CINCINNATI, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is Ohio’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Here's Everything You Can Eat at This Year's Glier's Goettafest at Newport Festival Park

If you gotta get your goetta, you now have two full weekends to indulge in the Queen City's favorite meaty mixture at this year's Glier's Goettafest. Held July 28-31 and Aug. 4-7 at Newport's Festival Park, this annual celebration of all things goetta features eight full days of insane eats, cold beer, live music, kid-friendly games and the world's only goetta vending machine.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Dogs rescued from hoarding situation brought to SPCA Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — More than a dozen dogs are now under the care of SPCA Cincinnati after a rescue mission in Franklin County, Indiana. Mike Retzlaff, president and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati, said nearly 100 dogs were taken from a hoarding situation in Salt Creek Township. The shelter sent its operations and medical team to help the Franklin County Humane Society retrieve and examine the dogs before bringing 18 back to Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

15 Glamping Destinations Within Driving Distance of Cincinnati

Camping, in theory, sounds great. Some intimate time with Mother Nature, taking a break from technology to focus on the simpler things in life, weenies and marshmallows roasted over the campfire — sure, sounds lovely. But the reality typically looks a lot more like mosquito bites, lumpy sleeping arrangements and sweaty summer heat. Glamping — a portmanteau for glamorous camping — gives folks a taste of nature with the comfort of home. From treehouse cabins to decked-out yurts, these escapes offer the perfect balance of indulgence and the natural world.
CINCINNATI, OH
rejournals.com

Cincinnati’s Messer Construction Company names COO

Steve Bestard has been promoted from senior vice president to chief operations officer at Cincinnati’s Messer Construction Co. In this role, Bestard will advance construction operations and strategic planning throughout the company, as well as drive consistency and resource coordination across projects. Bestard has spent his 30-year career at Messer cultivating winning teams and expanding the company’s regional footprint in Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Organizers: Air Show ready to launch from firmer footing

After a show cancellation in 2020 and a somewhat rushed event last year, organizers of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger exude optimism as air show weekend approaches this year. The show is July 30-31 at Dayton International Airport, and ticket sales have been strong. Chalet and...
DAYTON, OH
Travel Maven

9 Ohio Dishes You Have to Try Before You Die

From small hole-in-the-wall joints to bustling establishments celebrated by locals, all of the restaurants on this list serve delicious mouth-watering foods that are very specific to the state of Ohio and you're going to want to try them. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 iconic Ohio foods that every resident of the Buckeye State needs to indulge in at least once in their lives.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy