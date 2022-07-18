ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New shelter slated for Old Schoolhouse Park

By Derek Tellier newstimes@apgecm.com
 2 days ago
A new picnic shelter is slated for Old Schoolhouse Park in Mayer. (Submitted photos)

One day, in the not-so-distance past, around the summer of 2012, Mayer Public Works Operator Kyle Kuntz was walking around Old Schoolhouse Park and had one of those “ah-ha” moments. The lightbulb went on in his head. He thought the park needed a new need picnic shelter, one with more seating, restrooms, and… a splash pad.

About a decade later, Kuntz was able to lay out his vision to an architect and help solidify building plans for the park’s new shelter.

Interim City Administrator Luayn Ruch and Park Board Chair Mike Wagner discussed some of the conflicts involved with getting the shelter approved.

Efforts were shot down twice over the years. They date back to when Luayn Ruch was Mayer’s official city administrator and not the interim one. She vacated the position for several years before returning as the interim. Now, Wagner jokes, “Luayn was here when it started and here when it got approved.”

Wagner says they have wanted to showcase Old Schoolhouse Park as more of a centerpiece of the town since 2012. He acknowledges that some community members wanted to put in a municipal swimming pool, but after doing the research, the park board discovered that a pool would be too expensive to maintain. Eventually, the idea of a splash pad grew on them. Wagner says, “Splash pads are more manageable and they’re just a nice gathering place for parents and children.”

Really, the overall logistics of building the new shelter became its greatest obstacle.

It is going to be constructed at Old Schoolhouse Park where the old Public Works building now stands. Questions arose about what to do with the old building. It was only being used for storage. The park board discussed converting it into the new picnic shelter. Other conversations revolved around raising the old public works building off its foundation and moving it to another location. The city’s engineers said no to both options because the building was not up to code and was not worth using.

Now, the old public works building will be torn down. Ruch says Henning Construction out of New Germany will tear it down, but they currently have no date scheduled for the demolition. Like lots of construction companies, Henning is a little backed up right now, but everyone involved expects the building to be demolished yet this summer.

Shortly thereafter, construction will begin. Ruch said on June 27, the Mayer City Council authorized bidding for the new picnic shelter. On July 19 at 2 p.m., the council will have a public hearing to discuss the bids. Then, on July 25, the council will decide which construction company they will hire to move forward with the work.

The City of Mayer expects the shelter to be completed by May of 2023. The splash pad completion date could come as early as 2024. They’re taking things one step at a time, building the shelter with plenty of room to put in the splash pad later.

Wagner says Kyle Kuntz, Maggie McCallum, and Ruch have all been instrumental in getting the plans approved and moving the project along.

KARE 11

Help thirsty trees during this heat wave

MINNEAPOLIS — Homeowners across the Twin Cities metro and Minnesota are watching their lawns and wringing their hands as a relatively dry summer and short-term heat wave turn their carefully coiffed lawns from deep green to toasty brown. Well, there's another living thing that is increasingly thirsty and needs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Walz celebrates expansion of Waconia hemp business

WACONIA — As a high school teacher and football coach not that long ago, Gov. Tim Walz was no doubt on the lookout for students under the sway of mind-altering substances. As governor in the middle of a reelection campaign, Walz on Monday found himself at Hemp Acres, now one of the largest cannabis processing facilities in the nation after opening their third operation, a 37,000-square-foot facility 35 miles west of Minneapolis.
WACONIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 bodies found inside Burnsville home

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Two people were found dead inside a Burnsville home Tuesday.Police say the bodies were discovered inside a residence in the area of Parkview Lane and County Road 11.Check back for more details in this developing story.
BURNSVILLE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
fox9.com

Sheriff removal is problematic

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - How do you remove a sheriff from office who just won’t leave?. After Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson’s drunk driving crash in December there were calls for him to resign from state lawmakers and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. There were renewed calls for Hutchinson...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Waconia, MN
