Taste of NYA brings the flavor for 12th year

It’s time to come out and enjoy the Taste of NYA. Best of all, all cuisines are being cooked up by local chefs, and all art and fun is done with the help of hometown friends.

For more than a decade, the Taste of NYA has been growing, both in vendors and popularity with the community. Not only is it a way to get outside and enjoy the sun, but it’s grown to include fun games for everyone as well as delicious food.

Speaking of the food, let’s talk about the menu. With over 25 businesses coming out to celebrate, there’s plenty to go around for snacking. Of course water will be available to keep everyone hydrated, as well as wine and beer as part of tastings for any adults. As for specifics, that’s being left as a surprise for guests. Just know that all food is being provided by local chefs, and is guaranteed to be tasty.

What isn’t going to be as much of a surprise is the fun and games. There’s lots to do, and these apply to children and adults of all ages.

First off, the bouncy castles are back. Llamas are also returning, which is always a popular event because who doesn’t love llamas? Several artists are also coming to town with a variety of options.

Other events will also be taking place. Bingo is back for anyone looking to try their luck. Bean bag tosses will be placed around the Willkommen Pavilion for guests to enjoy, as well as other yard games. For those looking for something more peaceful, there will be live music to listen to. A story walk will also be taking place as something fun for the whole family.

While this is an NYA Area Chamber Event, they aren’t the only entities behind Taste of NYA. The NYA Fire Department will have a kitchen fire simulator, which will offer tips to avoid tragedies.

Finally, those who didn’t get the chance at Springfest can meet this year’s Stiftungsfest Ambassadors. These young ladies do a lot of important work and volunteering as ambassadors, and have inspiring stories to tell for anyone young and old.

This year’s Taste of NYA is taking place on July 19 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Willkommen Memorial Park and Pavilion. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children six to twelve, and children under five are free to enter.