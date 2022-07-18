ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man recovering after being shot, possibly by Columbus police officer

By Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ju7LI_0gjTHtiD00

A man is recovering after being shot Sunday night, but it is unclear if he was hurt after being shot by a Columbus police officer on the South Side or during an earlier shooting involving a woman on the Near East Side.

Around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Columbus police officers reported a shooting involving a man and a woman near a vehicle in the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive on the city's Near East Side.

According to police, responding officers attempted to intervene when the man got into a vehicle and drove off on East Livingston Avenue. Officers broadcast a description of the vehicle and the direction it was heading over police radio for other officers in the area.

For subscribers, a deeper look: Dispute over messy rooms led Ma'Khia Bryant to grab knife for protection, sister says

Officers who began responding in search of the vehicle spotted it and pursued it to the area of Parsons Avenue and East Kossuth Street on the city's South Side. The man became involved in an altercation there with several officers, and one officer fired a weapon, police said.

The man then drove off again in the vehicle, abandoning it in the 800 block of Ann Street, also on the South Side, and fleeing on foot.

Officers who had continued to pursue the man found a blood trail and followed it from the vehicle to a home on that block. The man was found inside that home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Why does this keep happening?: Experts discuss why Columbus has so many police shootings

The investigation has yet to determine if the man was injured in the original shooting with the woman or in the altercation with police. The woman involved in the original shooting and a young child were not injured. A firearm was found at the location of the original shooting, police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the officer discharging the weapon, as is Division of Police policy.

Columbus police's Special Victims Bureau is investigating the original shooting at Alum Creek Drive and East Livingston Avenue.

The identity of the man, the woman and the officer had not been released as of mid-afternoon Monday.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man recovering after being shot, possibly by Columbus police officer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Man critically injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in east Columbus Tuesday evening. The shooting happened on the corner of Brentwood Road and South Waverly Street around 8:25 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The man was taken to Grant Medical Center. No...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police searching for suspect in fatal Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in the Short North Arts District early Wednesday morning. Officers found the victim in an alleyway behind the United Dairy Farmers convenience store on the 800 block of North High Street around 1:40 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Shot Dead in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH- Columbus Police officers were dispatched to Riverside Hospital early Monday morning to question a walk-in shooting victim. The victim was taken to the hospital by an unknown person. Despite receiving life-saving treatment, he was pronounced deceased just two hours after arriving to the hospital. Anyone with information regarding...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man held at gunpoint, robbed in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a man they said robbed someone at gunpoint on Sunday. A security camera captured footage of the suspect walking through a convenience store, located in the 1700 block of Morse Road, right before the robbery. Around noon, the man then walked over to another man outside, pulled out a handgun and demanded that he hand over his belongings, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Shooting in Columbus Bar Leaves Two Dead, Two Injured

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday at the 3400 block of Sullivant Avenue inside of a bar. When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced a 39-year-old male deceased shortly after their arrival. A 30-year -old was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced deceased.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Case against Columbus Police officer charged in May 2020 protests dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The case against Traci Shaw, one of the Columbus Division of Police officers charged in the May 2020 protests, has been dismissed. Shaw was facing misdemeanors charges for dereliction of duty, interfering with civil rights, and assault. In a statement to ABC6/FOX28 The Fraternal Order...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Police Radio#Violent Crime#East Livingston Avenue
sunny95.com

Suspect injured in shooting; officer’s involvement unclear

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is in charge of the probe into a shooting incident where a Columbus police officer was involved. A 19-year-old man was injured during the incident, though it was not immediately clear if his injury was caused by a bullet fired from a police officer’s weapon or had been inflicted during an earlier incident which touched off the events that led up to his arrest, Columbus Division of Police spokesman Sgt. Rich Weiner said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police: Woman threatens clerk, vandalizes store

ABOVE: Surveillance video of the suspect wanted for allegedly vandalizing and stealing from a convenience store in June. The video does not have sound. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said vandalized and stole from a convenience store last month. According to a Columbus police Facebook post made Monday, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Names released in fatal Pickaway Co. crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio—The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office released the names of those involved in a fatal crash that happened Tuesday evening in northern Pickaway County. The crash occurred along route 23 in the area of route 762. According to a press release by the Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 33-year-old James B. Daniels II, was traveling southbound on route 23 when it veered off the side of the road, into the median, causing the vehicle to go airborne.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search underway for man accused of assaulting two-year-old child

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement across the region are searching for the suspect accused of assaulting a 2-year-old child. Shortly before 10 a.m., Tuesday morning, a BOLO (Be-on-the-look-out) was issued for the suspect and his vehicle. According to officials, an arrest warrant for felonious assault was issued for...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: Teens used stolen Kias to break into Obetz store, steal guns

OBETZ, Ohio — Several guns were stolen from a gun shop in Obetz and law enforcement said multiple teenage suspects used stolen cars to break their way into the store. According to an Obetz police report, it was around 4:30 in the morning last Monday when police were called after cars rammed a back door at Vance Outdoors. The suspects ran into the gun shop and stole about a half dozen guns.
OBETZ, OH
WLWT 5

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A man killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Highland County has been identified as Richard Jean Poulin, 58, of Hillsboro. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation says it was requested by the Highland County Sheriff's Office to investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting. BCI said the incident began as a traffic violation stop. A subsequent pursuit ended near 5760 US 62 in Hillsboro, at which point the shooting occurred.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy