Man recovering after being shot, possibly by Columbus police officer

A man is recovering after being shot Sunday night, but it is unclear if he was hurt after being shot by a Columbus police officer on the South Side or during an earlier shooting involving a woman on the Near East Side.

Around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Columbus police officers reported a shooting involving a man and a woman near a vehicle in the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive on the city's Near East Side.

According to police, responding officers attempted to intervene when the man got into a vehicle and drove off on East Livingston Avenue. Officers broadcast a description of the vehicle and the direction it was heading over police radio for other officers in the area.

Officers who began responding in search of the vehicle spotted it and pursued it to the area of Parsons Avenue and East Kossuth Street on the city's South Side. The man became involved in an altercation there with several officers, and one officer fired a weapon, police said.

The man then drove off again in the vehicle, abandoning it in the 800 block of Ann Street, also on the South Side, and fleeing on foot.

Officers who had continued to pursue the man found a blood trail and followed it from the vehicle to a home on that block. The man was found inside that home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The investigation has yet to determine if the man was injured in the original shooting with the woman or in the altercation with police. The woman involved in the original shooting and a young child were not injured. A firearm was found at the location of the original shooting, police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the officer discharging the weapon, as is Division of Police policy.

Columbus police's Special Victims Bureau is investigating the original shooting at Alum Creek Drive and East Livingston Avenue.

The identity of the man, the woman and the officer had not been released as of mid-afternoon Monday.

