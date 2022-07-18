Scouts help with fireworks clean-up, other projects

The fireworks cleanup crew from local Scout Troops 3327 and 5327 is pictured. (Photo courtesy Waconia Chamber of Commerce)

Shooting off fireworks is the fun part of the Fourth of July. Cleaning up after not so much.

But local Scouts from Troops 3327 and 5327 were at Lake Waconia Regional Park the day after July 4th festivities, cleaning up debris and shell casings from the previous night’s fireworks.

Doing service projects together is one way that Scouts keep their promise “to help other people” which is part of the Scout oath, according to scoutmasters. While a Scouts should do their best to help other people every day, a group service project is a bigger way to help people, learn to work with others and do something good for the community.

BSA Troops 3327 and 5327 (part of Boy Scouts of America) are two scout troops in Waconia/St. Boni that function together as a combined troop. Troop 3327 is the male scout troop and Troop 5327 is the female scout troop.

The Scout troop partners with the Waconia Chamber of Commerce to “help leave no trace behind” at Lake Waconia Regional Park after the fireworks ceremony on July 4th. “Leave no trace” teaches Scouts how to enjoy the outdoors responsibly, according to Scout leaders.

The Scouts also partner with the Chamber of Commerce for the annual tree lighting in November helping with the firepits

Other service projects include the annual clean-up of the fairgrounds after the Carver County Fair, marching in the annual Memorial Day Parade, first aid demonstration booth at the Bayview Carnival, and helping with the Fire Department pancake breakfast. The Scouts this past fall helped the Waconia Food Shelf restock their shelves after the redesign of their facility and several Scouts performed a spring clean-up of Lake Waconia Regional Park.

Waconia Scouts enjoy being active members of the Waconia community, says Troop assistant Lori Schramm. If you have a service project or are interested in learning more about scouts, please contact scoutmaster3327@gmail.com.