Inclusive Playground project begins taking shape

By Al Lohman al.lohman@apgecm.com
Sun Patriot
 2 days ago
After some five years of planning and fundraising, Waconia’s Inclusive Playground is taking shape this summer.

Existing play equipment has been removed from Waterford Park, site of the playground, and new equipment has arrived awaiting installation. That could start this week, but a considerable amount of site work must be completed before the playground can be opened, according to city officials.

Equipment installation and surfacing should be done by the end of July; however, other site improvements including parking must also be completed, so it could be mid-August before the playground may be utilized by residents.

The playground for children of all abilities and developmental stages was initiated in 2017 through a $5,000 donation from Quinn Larson and family to kick off fundraising. Since the inception more than $270,000 has been raised through the community toward the project.

The city also has secured a $250,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources through the DNR’s outdoor recreation grant program, and has applied for others. Total cost for the playground including equipment, flooring and site work amounts to just over $1.2 million.

In addition to fundraising, grants and possible American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal stimulus funding, the city has earmarked around $343,000 in funds through its capital improvement program and enlisted another $130,000 in developer site work contributions through an agreement with the developer of the new Waterford housing addition adjacent to Waterford Park.

Meanwhile, donations continue to be accepted. To make a donation, visit the Inclusive Playground GoFundMe page at www.waconia.org/playgroundfund, or send or drop off a donation check at Waconia City Hall, 201 South Vine Street. Checks should be payable to the “City of Waconia” with “Inclusive Playground Donation” in the memo line.

Sun Patriot

