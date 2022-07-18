ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs jumps after strong fixed income results drives big 2nd-quarter earnings beat

By Matthew Fox
 2 days ago
David Solomon is the CEO of Goldman Sachs. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Goldman Sachs jumped 4% Monday after it reported an earnings beat in the second-quarter.
  • The investment bank reported Q2 earnings per share of $7.73, beating estimates by $1.08.
  • Goldman's earnings beat was driven by strong results in its fixed income trading division.

