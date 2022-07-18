ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Woman dead after a solo-vehicle crash on US 183 in southeast Austin (Austin, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0gjTHltd00
Woman dead after a solo-vehicle crash on US 183 in southeast Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report

On Sunday morning, a woman lost her life following a rollover crash in southeast Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 3300 block of U.S. 183 [...]

Read More >>

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Several people, including 2 children hospitalized after a wreck in southeast Austin (Austin, TX)

Several people, including 2 children hospitalized after a wreck in southeast Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Several people, including two children were injured after a wreck Tuesday in southeast Austin. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place at about 10:46 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Bastrop Highway near Montopolis Drive [...]
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person hurt after a rollover crash in SE Austin (Austin, TX)

1 person hurt after a rollover crash in SE Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On Monday, one person received minor injuries following a rollover crash in SE Austin. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Farm to Market 812 Road at about 2:57 p.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle accident [...]
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

16 Excellent Halal Restaurants in Austin

Halal food is getting more attention in Austin, especially as its Muslim population is growing. The word “halal” means “permissible” in Arabic, and, according to Islamic law, it includes a set of preparation requirements for food that Muslims can eat. For example, pork and alcohol are considered haram (not halal) in any form. Permissible animals for consumption have to be handled using specific guidelines for the meats to be considered halal. As a start, animals have to be healthy and treated well before slaughter, which usually means naturally raised and grass-fed. The method of slaughter is also considered the most humane way causing the least amount of suffering for the animal. A growing number of Austin-area restaurants and food trucks are opting to sell halal dishes to cater to the Islamic population.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Kaitlin Armstrong, Texas love triangle murder suspect, pleads not guilty

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin woman accused of murdering cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson on May 11 has made her first court appearance. Kaitlin Armstrong was arrested in Costa Rica in June after more than 40 days on the run. Armstrong faces a first-degree murder charge and in her arraignment Wednesday,...
AUSTIN, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

These are the 'best' small towns for retirement in Texas

The golden years of retirement are what many people look forward to during the nine-to-five grind of their working years. A recent report from WorldAtlas highlighted the 12 best small towns for retirement in the Lone Star State and the list features cities across Texas. Best small towns for retirement...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

6 adults, 2 kids injured in multi-vehicle crash in east Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A total of eight people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash in East Austin Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the crash around 10:46 a.m. in the 247-317 block of Bastrop Hwy Northbound. Reports said a person was trapped inside their vehicle and was successfully rescued by EMS.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tx#Texas Drivers#Daily Newsletter
Nationwide Report

Matthew Fernandez, Joshua Smith, both 22, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado dead in a crash (Bell County, TX)

Matthew Fernandez, Joshua Smith, both 22, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado dead in a crash (Bell County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Matthew Fernandez, of Ft. Hood, 22-year-old Joshua Smith, of Copperas Cove, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado, of Nipomo, as the victims who lost their lives following a fiery accident that also injured a 20-year-old woman, from Copperas Cove, on Saturday in Bell County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at about 1:56 a.m. in IH-14 [...]
BELL COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Fort Hood soldier killed in fiery crash 'may have been drunk': Texas DPS

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier is believed to be responsible for a fiery wrong-way crash that claimed 3 lives this weekend - including his own, officials said. Sgt. Matthew Fernandez, a soldier assigned to the 36th Engineer Brigade, died after his 2017 Toyota Corolla caught fire from a head-on impact on IH-14, according to Texas DPS.
FORT HOOD, TX
KXAN

Fire under control at office building on Red River Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A small fire at a building in downtown Austin is out Wednesday morning, the Austin Fire Department said. The fire took place at 1000 Red River Street, the address for the Teacher Retirement System office building. AFD said the fire originated in an electrical room on...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
ValleyCentral

San Benito soldier killed in car crash near Fort Hood

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito soldier was killed over the weekend in an automobile accident near Fort Hood. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Sgt. Matthew Fernandez, of San Benito, struck another car.
SAN BENITO, TX
KVUE

Crews contain 90-acre wildfire in Florence

FLORENCE, Texas — The extreme heat has been sparking grassfires in Central Texas. On Monday, fire crews worked to contain a 90-acre fire off County Road 220 in Florence, Texas. Fourteen emergency services agencies worked together to put the fire out. No homes or businesses were affected, and no...
KXAN

Several adults, 2 children injured in Bastrop Highway crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Austin on Tuesday. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Bastrop Highway near Montopolis Drive around 10:46 a.m. At least one patient was trapped. ATCEMS...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

American Airlines expanding service from Austin to California, Florida

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second time this month, American Airlines has announced it will launch a new nonstop route from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Flights to Palm Springs, California, will launch Nov. 17 and will operate daily from Nov. 17 through Nov. 29, and from Dec. 15 through Jan. 9. The route is currently offered by Alaska Airlines.
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy