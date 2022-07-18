BD completes acquisition of Parata Systems

MEDINA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced the appointment of General (retired) Ellen Pawlikowski to its Board of Directors, effective July 18, 2022. She will stand for election by the stockholders at the 2022 annual meeting. Pawlikowski is a retired four-star general of the United States Air Force and is an independent consultant, providing expertise to industry and academia on strategic planning, program management, logistics, and research and development. Currently, she serves on the board of defense contractor, Raytheon Technologies, ranked 58 on the 2022 Fortune 500 list. General Pawlikowski is nationally recognized for her leadership and technical management acumen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005369/en/ General Ellen Pawlikowski Named to RPM Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

