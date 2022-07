The median household income is about $65,000, according to the most recent Census Bureau data. And while this can give a sense for what a typical American family is earning, income quintiles can shed light on the disparity between the top and bottom earners. In fact, the minimum threshold to be among the top 20% of earners nationwide ($130,545) is more than two times greater than the median household income and nearly five times greater than the maximum threshold to be among the bottom 20% of earners nationwide ($26,685). Our findings show that Scottsdale ranks among the 10 cities with the highest income needed to be a top 20% earner.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO