ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

National Weather Service Says More Heat Is On The Way

mymoinfo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Louis) We got a nice break from the heat and some much needed rain on Sunday...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Drought Conditions Spread in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Drought conditions are getting worse in the Regional Radio listening area. Luke Turnbough describes where our local counties stand at the moment by way of the latest weekly United States Geological Survey drought monitor map for Missouri.
FARMINGTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Weather Service: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The National Weather Service said a few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon into this evening over portions of the Missouri Ozarks. Hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up...
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Tracking scattered showers and storms becoming widespread by Sunday

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout Saturday night as temperatures cool to the lower 70's. Lightning and some strong downpours will be possible. Tomorrow: Showers and storms will become more widespread by Sunday morning aiding in diminishing short term drought conditions. Areas east of highway 63 will see greatest rainfall totals between 0.5"-1". Winds return out of the north tomorrow helping cool temperatures into the mid-80's.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, July 20th, 2022

(North Kansas City, MO) -- North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez has died after being shot at a traffic stop in Clay County. An emotional North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong spoke to the press Tuesday afternoon, repeatedly saying “it’s a tragic day.” Mayor Delong said the whole North Kansas City community stands behind their police force and that they will be there for the Vasquez family. Vasquez was fatally shot during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. The suspect turned himself in to police in Kansas City after a Blue Alert was issued.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Doctor Expects More COVID

(St. Louis) A Missouri physician says even higher cases of COVID-19 are expected by the fall. Doctor Steven Lawrence, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis, says federal regulators are working on their approach to combat COVID-19 in the upcoming respiratory virus season. He says Missouri is...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com

U.S. Route 36 Missouri River Bridges Rehabilitation Project Moving Into Next Phases

A Missouri Department of Transportation project to place a new overlay, repair substructure elements, and replace guardrail at the Pony Express Bridges over the Missouri River on U.S. Route 36 continues in Saint Joseph. Contractors from Comanche Construction Inc., working with MoDOT, began the rehabilitation project in late January. This...
TRAFFIC
St. Joseph Post

Democrat takes on tough task: running in deeply red northwest Missouri

A Democrat has taken on a daunting task: attempting to win a state representative seat in northwest Missouri. Jessica Piper, an American Literature teacher in Maryville, has been an activist, in particular for Moms Demand Action. Now, she has taken the step to put her name on the ballot, running in the 1st state Representative District in the far northwestern portion of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Missouri

What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of Missouri statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, July 18th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking issue with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s claim that the audit of firearms data they’re conducting next month is illegal. In a statement release Friday on Twitter, the F-B-I’s Kansas City office calls the audit “routine” and says Missouri has participated “multiple times, most recently in 2018.” The statement also says F-B-I auditors won’t be seeking to access any list of conceal-carry holders in Missouri. Schmitt said in a letter last week that accessing the records of Missourians violates state law and Second Amendment rights. Schmitt is running in the Republican primary for U-S Senate next month.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Friday night fire destroys northeast Missouri house

CLARENCE, Mo. — A vacant northeast Missouri house is a total loss after a Friday night fire. The blaze on Liberty Street in Clarence was reported around 9 p.m. In a Facebook post, residents familiar with the area call it the old Patton home. Firefighters from the Clarence and...
CLARENCE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri to Help Customers Struggling to Pay Their Bills

(Farminjgton) Ameren Missouri is offering a million dollars to help it’s struggling customers pay overdue balances. The company says it has added the money to its Clean Slate Fund which helps eligible moderate-income customers clear their past-due balances and start fresh. Ameren’s Manager of Customer Advocacy Page Selby says...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Understanding Missouri’s conceal carry laws

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After an armed citizen stopped a shooter at an Indiana mall, ABC 17 News decided to take a look at the current concealed carry laws in Missouri. When it comes to conceal carry laws, some Missourians might think you need a permit to carry concealed in Missouri. However, anyone over the age of 19 who The post Understanding Missouri’s conceal carry laws appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy