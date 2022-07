Davante Adams got drafted by the Packers in 2014 and since then has been making a name for himself. Adams is what you may call ‘fine wine’, he only gets better with age. If you compare his stats from his rookie year to his last season with the Packers, his REC, YDS, and TDS all tripled throughout his career, so far with his total YDS being the largest difference.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO