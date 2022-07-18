ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man opens fire on people who tried to help woman who was being assaulted, HPD says

By Charly Edsitty
 2 days ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a woman they believe can shed light on what happened moments before a man opened fire on a group of people in southeast Houston.

Investigators are also searching for two people who opened fire in this situation.

Houston police said it all started as a domestic violence incident. They said a man and a woman were walking with a baby in the 6800 block of Cullen near Ward Street.

Bystanders told police they saw the man start to assault the woman in the parking lot of the AM Mini Mart.

That's when a group of men went over to the couple and attacked the man. Investigators said the man doing the assaulting then left, and so did the woman with the baby.

The man came back in a black Chevy Tahoe around 12:40 a.m. Monday and opened fire on the group of people, presumably the same group who attacked him, according to HPD.

A man and a women were both shot in the leg, according to police.

HPD said someone in the group returned fire, and that's when everyone scattered.

Now, detectives are hoping the woman with the baby can help them identify one of the gunmen.

"We need to located the female who was assaulted. We have a name on her and leads to locate her. Supposedly she knows the suspect and it will go from there," Lt. JP Horelica said.

As for the two people who were injured, police said the man is in critical condition and the woman is stable.

Angela Toussaint
2d ago

No they did right. if you had a daughter or if this was your mother....you would hope someone would help her. The mistake made was remaining in that location.

David Lee Cruiser
2d ago

Lesson to be learned. When you get into a confrontation with someone you leave before they leave.. Don't stay there...

Alison Jones
2d ago

That's why ppl should mind they business, now what if she doesn't give up any information cus that's her baby daddy, now u done been shot for nothing

