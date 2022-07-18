ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Funeral service held for fallen Detroit police officer Loren Courts

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – A funeral service was held Monday for a fallen Detroit police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month. Detroit police officer Loren Courts, 40, was...

The Oakland Press

1 dead, 1 in custody for Southfield shooting

A 35-year-old Inkster man died Tuesday evening after being shot by an acquaintance at his Southfield apartment, police said. Southfield police officers and a crew from fire and rescue were called to a residence in the Franklin Hills Apartments shortly before 7 p.m. on a report of a home invasion and shooting. Live-saving measures were initiated on the wounded man and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Mom Stabbed By Son, Jonathan Welch, Becomes 3rd Person To Die In Family Attack

UPDATE: Jonathan Welch has now been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of second-degree arson, seven counts of felonious assault, and six counts of felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.   HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A third person has died, days after a Detroit-area man released on bond in a domestic violence case was accused of attacking his girlfriend and family, authorities said. Jonathan Welch (credit: Detroit Police Department) Flossie Bray, who was repeatedly stabbed on June 10, died over the weekend, family members said. Her son, Jonathan Welch, is in custody on murder and other charges, which are likely to be changed after Bray’s death. Welch’s girlfriend, Zlayiah Frazier, 22, and stepfather, Robert Bray Jr., 70, were also killed at Welch’s Harper Woods home. A standoff with police lasted seven hours. Welch, 23, was charged in June with assaulting Frazier and committing other crimes. He was eventually released after posting 10% of a $100,000 bond. Welch has another court hearing Wednesday. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HARPER WOODS, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek SUV driver accused of striking man with his vehicle

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a driver wanted in connection with an aggravated assault last week on the city's north side. The suspect argued with a 30-year-old man in the parking lot of a club on the 19200 block of West Eight Mile around 1:20 a.m. July 12, investigators said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Detroit mourns loss of police officer killed in line of duty

Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday afternoon, July 19. Here are the top stories we're following today. On Sunday, a 20-year-old man shot five people and killed three at a shopping mall in Greenwood, Indiana. TV5 News Update: Monday evening, July 18th. Updated: 22 hours ago.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tributes to fallen Detroit police officer continue at public viewing

The pain left behind by the murder of Officer Loren Courts can easily been seen by all the loved ones he’s left behind. “It’s just sad to know that we have another fallen Angel,” said Simone Smith, who came to pay her respects. “We need more people like him in the world. My heart is heavy.”
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Funeral for slain Detroit Police officer Monday at Greater Grace Temple

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Fallen Detroit Police officer Loren Courts has been laid to rest Monday following a funeral service at the Greater Grace Temple. The reception was attended by thousands as both members from the city and police departments around the country paid their respects for the killed police officer. He died from gunshot wounds he sustained responding to reports of shots being fired.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Woman allegedly beaten by former boyfriend ‘uncooperative’ in court

A woman who allegedly was punched in the face and had her head slammed against a mirror by her former boyfriend offered little to support the prosecution’s case while testifying Tuesday in a Pontiac courtroom — claiming she didn’t remember the incident and was “probably intoxicated” at the time.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man missing since the beginning of July, police say

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen on July 1 around 9:55 p.m. RaJuan Campbell was last seen at his family member’s house located in the 12000 block of Birwood Street. Officials say that Campbell left the location and did not return.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Elderly Detroit woman attacked, dragged by 3 pit bulls

An elderly Detroit woman is recovering in the hospital after she was attacked by three pit bulls on the city's east side on Tuesday. The 73-year-old woman was seriously injured on Tuesday by the 3 pit bulls who bit her arm and leg and then dragged her down the street.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police looking for missing man with health issues

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 33-year-old man who was last seen on July 17 around 7:30 p.m. Lance Collins was last seen at his family member’s house located in the 2600 block of East Ferry Street. Officials say that Collins left the location and did not...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

12-year-old Detroit girl failed to return home, police say

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on July 18 around 9:30 p.m. Alaya Thomas was last seen at her home on the 19500 block of Alcoy Avenue. Officials say that Thomas left her home without permission and failed to return home. Anyone...
DETROIT, MI

