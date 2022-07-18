ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast platform Acast to acquire Podchaser

By Sara Fischer
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago

Acast, a Swedish podcast hosting and monetization company, on Monday announced that it signed a deal to acquire Podchaser, a U.S.-based company that serves as a database for podcasts. Why it matters: The deal will give Acast's podcast marketer clients access to better data to target...

