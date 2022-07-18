Podcast platform Acast to acquire Podchaser

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Swiss Precision, an Eco HealthTech apparel brand for the medical scrub, uniform, and accessories markets, officially launched today with its mission of disrupting the medical scrub, uniform & accessories markets with unique copper + natural patented materials that kill or slow the spread of microorganisms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005744/en/ Swiss Precision is an Eco HealthTech apparel brand, blending copper and natural organic fabrics for the medical scrub, uniform, and accessories markets. By combining copper’s antimicrobial benefits with design for fit and style, our fabrics are lightweight, wash durable, moisture wicking, as well as odor-free. (Photo: Business Wire)
