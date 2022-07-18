Podcast platform Acast to acquire Podchaser

When you leave home and arm your security system, shouldn’t your robot vacuum know, without being told, that it’s time to get to work?. Amazon thinks so. That’s one of the scenarios given by the company Wednesday morning in the announcement of its new Alexa Ambient Home Dev Kit. The kit provides technologies for developers of third-party devices and services to create more seamless connections to Amazon’s devices and voice assistant.

