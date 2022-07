The Cincinnati Bengals’ cheap habits remain in 2022. A lowball offer to safety Jessie Bates leaves the door open for AFC North rivals to take back the crown. Friday afternoon was the deadline for players who received a franchise tag to sign extensions before the upcoming season. Any player unable to reach terms on a new deal with their organization will play out the 2022 season on a team-friendly deal, and they will then return to the negotiation table next offseason. The Cincinnati Bengals and safety Jessie Bates are one example of that exact scenario, but unfortunately for Bengals fans, their failure to sign a new deal highlighted a historical flaw in the Cincinnati front office: they are cheap.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO