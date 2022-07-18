ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FHP: Distracted driver caused multi-vehicle crash that killed 2 on I-275 exit ramp

By FOX 13 news staff
fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - Troopers said a distracted driver caused a deadly multi-vehicle crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge that snarled traffic for commuters heading into Tampa from St. Pete on Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on the Interstate 275 exit ramp...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 3

G
2d ago

That exit ramp is a disaster not surprised. Drivers are driving way too fast on the bridge and that ramp is always backed up. Not enough FHP presence on 275 anymore. NOBODY goes the speed limit.

Reply
3
 

