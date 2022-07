Membership based warehouse retailer Costco (NASDAQ: COST) stock has trimmed its losses to (-7.7%) on the year. The retail giant operates 830 warehouses worldwide including the majority 574 locations in the U.S. It has fared much better than rival consumer retailers Target (NYSE: TGT) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT). Consumers are opting to buy food and household items in bulk to mitigate runaway inflation as they look for bargains. This is a similar tailwind to the pandemic stockpiling trend. This is evidenced by the 6.8% rise in traffic and 7.6% rise in average transaction worldwide in its fiscal Q3 2022 earnings. Membership grew 6% to 64.4 million households and 116.6 million cardholders in the quarter. Executive memberships rose 800,000 in the quarter representing over 71% of worldwide sales and 43% of its whole membership base. Membership renewal rates hit all-time highs of 92.3% in the U.S. and Canada. Inflationary pressures on consumers has convinced management to hold off on increasing its membership fees. Warehouse memberships are growing in popularity during the inflationary times and Costco is a key benefactor of this trend as it continues to expand with 17 new warehouses to date and expects to open an additional 10 warehouses for a total of 27 locations this year. Supply chain issues kept it from opening two warehouses but are set to open by late second half of the year. Costco Logistics transitions from vendor drop ship to direct ship from its own inventory averaging over 58,000 stops a week. This helps lower costs and improve delivery times. Prudent investors looking to gain exposure with the best membership warehouse retailer can patiently watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Costco.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO