New deal for D’Margio Wright-Phillips at Stoke

Stoke winger D’Margio Wright-Phillips has signed a new contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.

Wright-Phillips, son of Shaun Wright-Phillips and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright’s grandson, made 12 first-team appearances for the Potters last season.

Stoke announced on their official website: “The 20-year-old winger remains committed to the club until the summer of 2024 and the improved deal also includes the option of a further year.”

Wright-Phillips signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract in January after joining Stoke from Manchester City in February 2021.

Stoke’s head of football operations Andy Cousins added: “When D’Margio joined us from Manchester City he came in on a short-term deal because he had to prove himself, but he worked really hard on that.

“He has made good progress and he’s now moving on to more of a first-team contract, which is what we feel he deserves.”

